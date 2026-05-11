Pete Wicks warmly welcomes Olivia Attwood at the airport and reveals his affection for her on Instagram

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood were spotted spending a nice time together at a night out and at Olivia's 35th birthday party. They even showed affection towards each other as their friendship bloomed into a romantic relationship. Although Olivia was separated from her husband earlier this year, the attention towards her hottest Instagram pictures shows that Pete is attracted to her and is cuddly. People seem to have been fooled as he was teased by Sam Thompson over his relationship with her during their podcast.

Pete Wicks , rumored Olivia Attwood 's boyfriend, praises her hot Instagram picture after her divorce Pete Wicks has always been a gentleman towards his rumored girlfriend Olivia Attwood .

After she returned from her brand trip in Miami, he privately met her at the airport, smiled and held her hand as she left for his car. They spent a night out together before going to a birthday party. The two seem to be enjoying the moments apart.

However, Pete was found teasing his friend in the latest episode of their podcast after attending her 35th birthday party, not knowing that Olivia is now dating him. The duo came together, shared a heated conversation, and quickly went back to being friends





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Pete Wicks Olivia Attwood Relationship Romantic Celebrity Teasing

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Olivia Attwood Flaunts Her Cleavage in Leopard Print Playsuit and Sparkles with Sexy SnapsOlivia Attwood, the charming and sexy presenter, has been living it up in Miami, accompanied by a group of influencers. She shared stunning bikini snaps on her Instagram account, attracting the attention of her new rumored boyfriend, Pete Wicks.

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Pete Wicks shows his affection and admiration for Olivia Attwood in-person and online after her divorce.Pete Wicks, who was reported to be dating Olivia Attwood since her split from her husband, took notice of her sexy Instagram post and gave his appreciation. He relates this affectionate behavior to the fact that the duo is in the initial stages of a relationship. With pictures of new things she bought for herself, she showed off her new acquisitions on her social media posts. Even discussing their personal preferences and romantic interests, it is understood that they are quite close to each other, and Olivia has taken a liking to Pete based on his behaviors and actions.

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Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson's Heated Exchange at Olivia Attwood's Birthday PartyShowbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter, aired on a Monday. Details the heated exchange between Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson after Pete was seen at Olivia Attwood's birthday party. Mentions the early stages of their romance, after pictures of them kissing on a night out in March.

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Pete Wicks Showed His Appreciation for Olivia Attwood's Sexy Posts After Their ReunionPete Wicks and Olivia Attwood, rumored to be dating, had a heated conversation while attending her 35th birthday party last week. After the incident, they kissed and made up, displaying their early stages of romance. The couple was seen sharing a kiss during a night out in March and splitting from her husband Bradley Dack in January. They both liked her latest sexy posts on Instagram.

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