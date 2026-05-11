Pete Wicks shows his affection and admiration for Olivia Attwood in-person and online after her divorce.

Pete Wicks, who was reported to be dating Olivia Attwood since her split from her husband, took notice of her sexy Instagram post and gave his appreciation. He relates this affectionate behavior to the fact that the duo is in the initial stages of a relationship. With pictures of new things she bought for herself, she showed off her new acquisitions on her social media posts. Even discussing their personal preferences and romantic interests, it is understood that they are quite close to each other, and Olivia has taken a liking to Pete based on his behaviors and actions.

Pete Wicks , rumored Olivia Attwood 's boyfriend, praises her hot Instagram picture after her divorce Pete Wicks has always been a gentleman towards his rumored girlfriend Olivia Attwood .

After she returned from her brand trip in Miami, he positively showed his affection by driving her home and even appreciating her sexy Instagram post on Sunday. The Love Island star, Pete, seemed to have given his appreciation by liking and commenting on her photos of new things she bought for herself.

When Olivia touched back after her vacation, Pete made sure to pick her up at the airport with a cup of coffee in hand, making it clear that he is romantically interested in her. Their reunion was both heartwarming and intimate. The duo even indulged in a passionate kiss during their time and activities outside the famous club Stringfellows. According to a source, the pair was in a private and close relationship after knowing each other for a decade





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