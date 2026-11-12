Pete Wicks Reveals Wild Las Vegas Birthday Trip with Olivia Attwood

Pete Wicks details his 38th birthday trip to Las Vegas with girlfriend Olivia Attwood, including a visit to Sapphire strip club and partying until 7am.

Pete Wicks has provided an inside look at his recent 38th birthday celebration in Las Vegas alongside his girlfriend, Olivia Attwood. The former The Only Way Is Essex star described the trip as a wild getaway that included a visit to the world's largest strip club, Sapphire, and partying until 7am. The couple traveled to Sin City to mark the occasion, continuing their relationship which began in February following Attwood's split from her husband, Bradley Dack.

Birthday Itinerary and Sapphire Visit

Wicks shared the details of the itinerary on his podcast, Staying Relevant, explaining that the pair landed in Las Vegas and were picked up from the airport by a party bus. Their first stop was a liquor store to purchase tequila before they proceeded to watch a DJ set by Tiesto. The night continued with heavy drinking and gambling, extending late into the early morning hours. Wicks noted that they also spent time visiting adult emporiums and sex shops earlier in the day, though they found purchasing Halloween outfits to be surprisingly difficult for men.

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The centerpiece of the birthday night was a visit to Sapphire, which Wicks described as being ten times the size of Stringfellows. He emphasized that the venue was on a different level entirely. During the tour of the massive club, the screen displayed a happy birthday message for Pete. When asked by co-host Sam Thompson if he received any private dances, Wicks confirmed that he did not.

Relationship Dynamics and Recent Updates

Attwood, a former Love Island star, expressed her admiration for Wicks in a birthday tribute posted on Sunday. She wrote that she was very glad he was born and stated that their life together had just started. This public display of affection follows a period of speculation regarding their future, particularly after Attwood shared playful photos outside the Little White Chapel, a location famous for hosting thousands of whirlwind weddings. Wicks had previously ruled out marrying during this specific trip away.

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Attwood recently returned to the Loose Women panel after a three-month absence to discuss her relationship. She highlighted that friendship has been the foundation of their romance, noting that they had been friends for years and crossed paths on various projects. She explained that because they were not close friends who spoke daily, the transition from platonic friends to partners did not feel awkward. She credited their shared sense of humor and ability to talk for hours as key factors in their compatibility.

Emotional Reflections and Future Outlook

Attwood admitted that she had previously underestimated the importance of friendship in her romantic relationships. She described Wicks as the first partner with whom she felt she did not need to change her behavior to fit in. She noted that she enjoys his company just as much as she enjoys the company of her friends, and that they can join each other's nights out without any discomfort. She also joked that she had softened Wicks a little bit during their time together.

Following the Las Vegas trip, Attwood shared a cryptic social media post reflecting on November as a period of closure. She wrote that the month brings the things one has been waiting for all year, whether that be a person, an opportunity, or the closure one has been avoiding. Her message suggested that November might also be about finding a version of oneself that was thought to be lost, emphasizing understanding over simply getting everything wished for.