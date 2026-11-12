Pete Wicks Reveals Olivia Attwood's Wild Las Vegas Birthday Surprise

Pete Wicks details his 38th birthday in Las Vegas, where Olivia Attwood took him to the massive Sapphire strip club and partyed until 7am.

Pete Wicks recently shared the intimate details of his 38th birthday celebration, revealing that his girlfriend Olivia Attwood orchestrated a wild weekend in Las Vegas that lasted until 7am. The couple traveled to the Nevada city to mark the occasion, engaging in activities ranging from adult shopping to dining at high-end establishments before concluding their night at a renowned entertainment venue.

Las Vegas Itinerary and Sapphire Club Visit

Olivia Attwood arranged for the couple to be picked up from the airport in a party bus, which first stopped at a liquor store to purchase tequila for their trip. Pete Wicks explained that they visited various adult emporiums and sex shops, noting that finding Halloween outfits proved significantly more difficult for men than for women.

Also read The Weeknd Is Lovelorn in 'Hong Kong' in New Video

Following their shopping excursion, the pair dined at Carbone before Attwood took Wicks to Sapphire, described by the television personality as the largest strip club in Las Vegas. Wicks provided a specific comparison, stating that Sapphire is ten times the size of the well-known Stringfellows club and operates on a completely different level of scale and spectacle.

The entertainment venue displayed a personalized message reading Happy Birthday Pete on its screens during their visit. Despite the nature of the establishment, Wicks clarified to his co-host Sam Thompson that he did not receive any private dances, focusing instead on the overall experience and the sheer size of the club.

Advertisement

Relationship Timeline and Wedding Rumors

Wicks and Attwood have been dating since February, following Attwood's split from her previous husband, Bradley Dack. Their public displays of affection and recent travel have sparked speculation regarding their future, particularly after Attwood posted photographs of the couple outside the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, a location famous for hosting thousands of whirlwind weddings.

Despite the wedding venue photos, Pete Wicks had previously stated on their podcast, Staying Relevant, that he had ruled out marrying Attwood during their recent trip away. The couple maintains that their relationship is built on a long-standing friendship that evolved over years of overlapping projects and shared humor in the entertainment industry.

Attwood's Reflections on November and Friendship

After the Las Vegas getaway, Olivia Attwood posted a cryptic message on social media regarding the month of November. She wrote that November often brings closure or the things one has been waiting for all year, whether that be a person, an opportunity, or a version of oneself that was previously lost.

Attwood returned to the Loose Women panel for the first time in three months to discuss the foundation of her romance with Wicks. She emphasized that their long-term friendship allowed them to cross over into a romantic relationship without the awkwardness often associated with shifting dynamics between former acquaintances.

Advertisement

Impact on Public Perception and Future Steps

Olivia Attwood described her relationship with Pete Wicks as unique because they can talk for hours and share a sense of humor that resonates deeply. She noted that she never had to change her behavior around him, feeling just as comfortable joining his nights out as he does joining hers, which distinguishes this partnership from her previous experiences.

Wicks also acknowledged that Attwood has likely softened his personality over the course of their relationship. The couple continues to navigate their public lives, with Attwood sharing a gushing birthday tribute to Wicks on Sunday, expressing gratitude that he was born and stating that life has just started for them.