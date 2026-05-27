Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood Left Out of KISS Radio Ibiza Trip Following Last Year's Yacht Controversy

Reality TV stars Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have been snubbed from this year's KISS Radio Ibiza trip after their cosy yacht photos last year sparked headlines while Olivia was still married to Bradley Dack.

Reality TV stars Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have revealed they were snubbed from KISS Radio's recent Ibiza trip, just a year after their cosy yacht photos sparked widespread controversy.

The pair, who are now believed to be dating, discussed the snub on their Sunday Roast podcast, joking about the 'elephant in the room' and being replaced by other presenters. Last year, their appearance on the KISS Radio holiday made headlines when photos showed Pete with his hand on Olivia's thigh as they lounged on a yacht, despite Olivia being married to footballer Bradley Dack at the time.

The images led to speculation about their relationship and caused tension in Olivia's marriage, which ultimately ended in an official split. During the podcast, Olivia expressed disbelief that they were not invited back this year, while Pete admitted he was disappointed and speculated that their 'performance' last year might have been the issue. They noted that Tyler West and Chloe Burrows have taken their place for this year's opening parties. Olivia quipped, 'Yeah, I can't imagine why we weren't invited...

' referencing the previous controversy. The couple had raised eyebrows last August when they were photographed getting close on a yacht, with Pete's hand resting on Olivia's thigh as they soaked up the sun. At the time, Olivia acknowledged that the images likely upset her then-husband Bradley, describing their marriage as a 'work in progress' and admitting that both she and Bradley had made mistakes in their relationship.

Opening up about the furore, Olivia explained that the Ibiza trip was a work assignment with KISS Radio, and the intimate photos were blown out of proportion. She insisted that the hugging and closeness were simply friendly and part of the 'family vibes' of the group. Despite the controversy, Olivia and Pete have continued to spend time together, with recent sightings of them kissing in a bar, fueling speculation that they are now a couple.

The snub from this year's KISS Radio trip marks a notable shift in their public appearances, as the station appears to have opted for a different pairing to avoid further drama. Fans are left wondering whether this is a permanent sidelining or just a temporary break for the duo





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pete Wicks Olivia Attwood KISS Radio Ibiza Snubbed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price posts Instagram video with Olivia Attwood amid Lee Andrews' disappearanceKatie Price has filmed a new Instagram video with Love Island star Olivia, who split from her footballer husband Bradley Dack earlier this year. They appear to be joking about their missing husbands

Read more »

Katie Price turns to Olivia Attwood amid Lee Andrews' mysterious disappearanceKatie Price has filmed a new Instagram video with newly-single pal Olivia Attwood, discussing their missing husbands amid Lee Andrews' mysterious disappearance.

Read more »

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood Snubbed from KISS Ibiza TripPete Wicks and Olivia Attwood were snubbed from a recent KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, after they were seen putting on a flirty and cosy display on a yacht last year. They discussed being snubbed from the trip on their Sunday Roast podcast this week.

Read more »

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood Jokingly Address Being Snubbed from KISS Ibiza Trip After Last Year's Controversial Yacht PhotosPete Wicks and Olivia Attwood revealed on their Sunday Roast podcast that they were not invited to KISS Radio's Ibiza trip this year, joking about the elephant in the room. Last year, their cozy yacht photos sparked controversy as Olivia was still married to Bradley Dack, from whom she has now split. The pair now appear to be dating.

Read more »