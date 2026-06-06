Pete Hegseth warns of 'invasion' of 'dangerous ideologies' in D-Day speech

The defense secretary made the comments Saturday during a ceremony in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Normandy. Speaking Saturday in Normandy, France, the defense secretary urged Western leaders to act decisively and called for renewed strength across the transatlantic alliance. —and the shared sacrifice embodied by the Normandy landings—continues to be leveraged in contemporary debates surrounding national identity, migration, and security.

Hegseth’s remarks come at a time when Europe faces persistent migration pressures, shifting political dynamics, and broader geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war, highlighting competing visions for safeguarding democratic values. Hegseth’s speech centered heavily on contrasting the historic 1944 liberation of Europe with current demographic and political shifts on the continent. Hegseth questioned the efficacy of current European leadership, asking, “When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late?

” He followed by stating, “I pray not, and I believe not. ”Emphasizing that the soldiers buried in Normandy"restored freedom to Europe," Hegseth argued that the responsibility to maintain that liberty now falls on the current generation. He echoed former President Ronald Reagan’s famous maxim that “freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” warning that without proactive defense, the achievements of WWII military veterans could prove temporary.

The defense secretary reinforced the importance of military readiness and shared responsibility within the NATO alliance. While reaffirming that the United States stands by its allies, he noted that Washington expects partner nations to be “capable and ready to stand alongside us,” calling for robust military capabilities and"unwavering political will" on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hegseth closed by invoking faith and scripture, citing Psalm 20—“Some trust in chariots and some in horses”—and placing the memory of the fallen “in the hands of Almighty God,” framing remembrance as both a solemn duty and an active contemporary mandate. Though Hegseth did not explicitly use the word"immigration" during his address, the speech reflects the Trump administration's current National Security Strategy, issued late last year, which explicitly warned that European nations face the"prospect of civilizational erasure" in part if migration pressures remain unaddressed.

Furthermore, Hegseth’s demands for enhanced European military readiness echo the administration's strict"burden-sharing" approach to transatlantic partnerships, emphasizing that the U.S. expects allies to actively fund and secure their own defense rather than relying entirely on American subsidies. He said that one in five people living in Germany had moved there from abroad, a similar figure to the U.S. He blamed migration for the attack in Munich that happened a day prior where a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators, injuring at least 36.

The suspect was a 24-year-old asylum-seeker from Afghanistan who was arrested at the scene.

"It's a terrible story but it's one we've heard too many times. How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction?

" He added:"No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants. But you know what they did for? In England they voted for Brexit... and more and more, they are voting for political leaders who promise to put an end to out of control migration.

"Though Hegseth did not name specific groups, his reference to"boats and men" arriving on the shores of Spain, Italy, and Greece aligns with long-standing maritime migration routes across the Mediterranean and Atlantic. D-Day refers to June 6, 1944, the opening day of Operation Overlord, the massive Allied amphibious invasion of Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

Consisting of tens of thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other Allied nations, it remains the largest amphibious military operation in history. The successful landings on the beaches of Normandy established a critical Western Front, breaking Nazi Germany's strategic hold on the continent and setting the stage for the liberation of Western Europe and the eventual Allied victory in 1945.





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