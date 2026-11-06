Pete Hegseth Defends Iran War As Democrats Take Congress And Trump Weighs Replacement

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defends his conduct of the Iran war and vows to resist impeachment efforts by Democrats, even as Republicans lost Congress control and face funding battles.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a defiant video message vowing to actively resist any attempts by Congress to impeach him, even as the political landscape shifts dramatically following the Democratic Party's regained control of both chambers in the recent Tuesday elections. This bold stance comes while he simultaneously defends the management of United States military operations in Iran, a campaign that has become a central point of contention within the Republican Party and a primary target for incoming Democratic oversight.

Hegseth characterized the military campaign in Iran as courageous and historic in his address, arguing that the operation is essential to ensuring Iran never acquires nuclear weapons. The Defence Secretary posted the remarks on social media, explicitly stating he will not back down from the political pressure and drawing parallels to the challenges previously faced by President Donald Trump during his own impeachment trials.

Also read What the Blue Tsunami Means for the Iran War—and for Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon boss faced intensified scrutiny after Vice President JD Vance made extraordinary remarks on Wednesday, publicly stating that the Iran conflict may have directly cost the Republican Party control of Congress. Vance privately expressed deep dissatisfaction with the situation, reportedly accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being wrong on everything regarding the handling of the Iran situation, signaling a significant rift in the administration's diplomatic approach.

President Donald Trump publicly defended Hegseth when questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, stating that the Defence Secretary had done a fantastic job and suggesting that the opposition he faces is largely due to his firing of generals whom the President described as woke. Trump praised the military operations in both Venezuela and Iran, claiming that the United States controls everything it wanted to control in Iran after seven months of engagement.

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However, sources indicate that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of replacing Hegseth as Republicans assess their election losses and the impact of the Iran war on their political standing. One Trump adviser suggested Hegseth could be on the chopping block because of the war, even as the Defense Department maintains that Hegseth is one hundred percent committed to leading the Pentagon until the end of Trump's term.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie is preparing to reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth next week, warning that the process will be much gentler than the oversight and investigations Democrats plan to launch once they assume leadership of the House. The top Democrat in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, joined the criticism by posting a direct challenge to Hegseth's continued presence in office, rhetorically asking why he remains in his position despite the mounting controversies.

Hegseth's stewardship of the Pentagon has been polarizing, with critics targeting his conduct of the Iran war, his firing of top military officers, and his strained relations with lawmakers. The administration seeks a one point five trillion dollar defence spending package, but Hegseth's contentious relationships are hindering the ability to pass critical funding legislation needed for the war and other national security priorities, according to Republican US Senator Thom Tillis.

With the Democratic Party now in control of Congress, lawmakers have promised a vigorous investigation into Hegseth's management of the Pentagon. Representative Adam Smith, who is expected to lead the House Armed Services Committee next year, pledged to conduct oversight on everything from the Iran war to the administration's Ukraine policy, highlighting concerns regarding the erosion of the apolitical foundation of the armed forces.

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Smith specifically pointed to Hegseth's firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a key area of concern, while Democrats also scrutinize US military strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in Latin American waters. Some officials have suggested these actions could amount to war crimes, adding another layer of legal and political complexity to the Defence Secretary's tenure as the new Congress prepares to convene.

Hegseth appealed to patriotic lawmakers to support the administration's request for a significant increase in defense spending, linking the funding directly to the ongoing military efforts and the broader goal of rebuilding the military as Trump did during his first term. He argued that these changes were necessary to restore traditional military values and suggested that the backlash he faces is a direct result of his effectiveness in implementing these policies.

The Defence Secretary explicitly stated that he will not back down, calling the impeachment effort a sham and asserting that it did not work against President Trump. He told his supporters that the efforts to remove him are part of a broader politics of personal destruction that has failed to topple the administration's core agenda, despite the growing opposition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

As the new Congress prepares to take office, the political tension surrounding the Defence Secretary is expected to intensify, creating significant hurdles for the Trump administration's defense and foreign policy goals. The coming weeks will likely see aggressive hearings and trials led by Democratic leadership, testing the limits of Hegseth's position and the administration's broader strategic objectives in the Middle East and beyond.