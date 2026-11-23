President Donald Trump has defended Hegseth, saying he has done a “very good job” as Pentagon chief.

Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff has called for the Defense Secretary to resign amid persistent questions about the Pentagon chief's political future, despite the House of Representatives temporarily slapping down an impeachment push earlier this month.

"Very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective," Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth's top aide for the first several months of the current administration, told Politico. "For that reason and others it’s time for Pete to call it quits," he added.

Also read Former Hegseth Chief of Staff Calls for Resignation, Says He Napalmed Bridges

President Donald Trump has defended Hegseth against growing calls for the president to remove the Pentagon chief, although he is said to have sought advice on whether to keep Hegseth in his role after the administration conceded the ongoing Iran war was at least partly responsible for the Democrats retaking control of Congress in the midterm elections in early November. Meanwhile, Hegseth's crusade to strip diversity initiatives from the Pentagon, as well as his sidelining of military lawyers, blocking journalists from the departments and overseeing the administration's deadly strike campaign against suspected drug vessels, drew heavy Democrat criticism and fuelled for him to face impeachment.

But he has also alienated some Republican colleagues, who expressed concern over internal friction at the Pentagon and questioned whether Hegseth’s dismissal of senior military officials has harmed the U.S. military's readiness. Hegseth has "been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service," Kasper said. Newsweek has contacted representatives for Hegseth and Department of Defense for comment. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff has called for the Defense Secretary to resign amid persistent questions about the Pentagon chief's political future, despite the House of Representatives temporarily slapping down an impeachment push earlier this month.

"Very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective," Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth's top aide for the first several months of the current administration, told Politico. President Donald Trump has defended Hegseth against growing calls for the president to remove the Pentagon chief, although he is said to have sought advice on whether to keep Hegseth in his role after the administration conceded the ongoing Iran war was at least partly responsible for the Democrats retaking control of Congress in the midterm elections in early November.

Meanwhile, Hegseth's crusade to strip diversity initiatives from the Pentagon, as well as his sidelining of military lawyers, blocking journalists from the departments and overseeing the administration'sBut he has also alienated some Republican colleagues, who expressed concern over internal friction at the Pentagon and questioned whether Hegseth’s dismissal of senior military officials has harmed the U.S. military's readiness. Hegseth has"been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service," Kasper said.