Pete Hegseth Tennessee Senate Rumors Rejected by Marsha Blackburn

Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn dismisses rumors that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will fill her vacant Senate seat, citing strong opposition and his own defiant stance on remaining in his current role.

Speculation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would secure a United States Senate seat in Tennessee has been effectively quashed by incoming Governor Marsha Blackburn. The reports emerged as President Donald Trump weighs potential Cabinet changes following the recent electoral outcomes, with Hegseth facing scrutiny over his management of the Department of War. However, both Hegseth and Blackburn have moved to distance themselves from the notion that the Secretary would replace Blackburn in the Senate. Hegseth has publicly stated his intention to remain in his current position, while Blackburn maintains she is focused on her new executive duties.

Senate Vacancy Speculation Dashed

Two sources close to Hegseth previously told the Daily Mail that he was considered a strong candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant Tennessee Senate seat. Hegseth has resided in Tennessee since 2022, and his camp harbored a belief that he could survive the political fallout and continue serving as the Pentagon boss. According to a Pentagon official, Hegseth plans to stay until the end of the President's term, a stance reinforced by a defiant video he posted on social media earlier this week. In the video, he explicitly told his audience that he was not going anywhere, signaling a resolve to remain in his cabinet post despite growing pressure.

Also read Hegseth not considered for Marsha Blackburn's Senate seat in Tennessee

Blackburn Rejects Hegseth Nomination

Marsha Blackburn, the Governor-elect of Tennessee, has firmly stated that Hegseth is not under consideration for the Senate vacancy. Her transition team has been inundated with calls from elected officials expressing strong opposition to a Hegseth appointment. A source within the transition team described this response as a significant backlash, leading Blackburn to dismiss the rumors as mere political spin. While her Senate and transition teams declined to confirm whether she has had any direct meetings or conversations with Hegseth regarding the potential nomination, the consensus from her camp is clear. Blackburn is prioritizing her duties as Governor-elect and is reportedly considering other candidates for the Senate seat.

Advertisement

Political Backlash and Internal Conflict

The controversy surrounding Hegseth has extended beyond Tennessee, drawing sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers in Congress. Outgoing Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina, who retired amidst a contentious fight with the President, launched a fierce attack on Hegseth. Tillis accused the Secretary of wasting taxpayer funds on campaign-style videos and displayed incompetence in giving advice to the President. He specifically cited Hegseth's handling of firing top generals and the incident involving war plans texted to reporters. Tillis warned Hegseth that the consequences of such actions were already being felt by others in the administration, referencing the fate of Kristi Noem.

Impeachment Threats and Department Response

Despite President Trump's public defense of Hegseth, who claimed the Secretary was doing a very good job and would be popular as a senator, the political tide appears to be turning. Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky has threatened to introduce articles of impeachment unless Hegseth resigns. This threat comes in the wake of the Democrats' decisive victory, which has emboldened Republican lawmakers to take a harder stance on the administration's figures. In response to the escalating tensions, Pentagon Chief spokesman Sean Parnell convened a meeting with Department of War political appointees. The meeting was dedicated to planning an aggressive defense of both Hegseth and the President's agenda as Congress prepares to return from recess.