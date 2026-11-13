Pete Hegseth Survives Impeachment Push, Then Faces Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Rebuke

Pete Hegseth survived an impeachment resolution in the House, then faced viral criticism after a sentinel rebuked his group at Arlington National Cemetery. He later honored the sentinel at the Pentagon.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had a difficult week that began with an impeachment resolution in the House and ended with a viral rebuke at Arlington National Cemetery. The incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier took place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, which was Veterans Day. On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Hegseth tried to turn the episode into a public relations opportunity at the Pentagon.

The week was already hard for Hegseth before the impeachment vote. Republicans had suffered a bruising result in the midterm elections, and many observers expected Hegseth to become the first member of the Trump administration to be fired over his support for the Iran war, which proved unpopular with voters.

Also read Pete Hegseth survives House impeachment vote as Trump support wanes and war costs rise

Impeachment Resolution Against Pete Hegseth Falls Short

Pete Hegseth survived an impeachment effort in the House, with only one Republican backing the resolution. Representative Thomas Massie sponsored the measure, while all other Republicans in the House voted against it.

Hegseth's survival was welcomed by his allies and criticized by his opponents. Former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger later said that Hegseth had narrowly avoided impeachment, and he tied that vote to the events that followed at the cemetery.

Advertisement

The impeachment vote took place one day before the Veterans Day ceremony. It set the stage for a week in which Hegseth's leadership of the Pentagon was questioned from both within his own party and from outside it.

Sentinel Rebuke at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Goes Viral

A sentinel on duty at Arlington National Cemetery publicly rebuked Pete Hegseth's group after someone in the group laughed loudly at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The sentinel shouted that all visitors would maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

Hegseth had come to the memorial with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, and staffers to lay a wreath and mark Veterans Day. The tomb is one of the most sacred military sites in the United States, and it sits just outside Washington, D.C.

After the video spread on social media, many users condemned the incident online. Some critics gave Hegseth the nickname 'the secretary of offense,' and Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat from Wisconsin, was among the political opponents who criticized Hegseth and his group.

Advertisement

Adam Kinzinger wrote that Hegseth had shown contempt for the men and women in uniform by disrespecting the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier one day after narrowly avoiding impeachment. Kinzinger's criticism focused on the symbolism of the site rather than on the laughter alone.

Hegseth Honors Thomas Iglesias at the Pentagon

Pete Hegseth invited the sentinel, Spc. Thomas Iglesias, to the Pentagon on Thursday, November 12, 2026. There, Hegseth presented Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

The medal was awarded for the execution of Iglesias's duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. The decision placed the sentinel's conduct at the center of the story, shifting attention from the laughter in Hegseth's group to the soldier who enforced the memorial's rules.

The source material does not describe any further steps, hearings, or votes connected to the impeachment resolution or the cemetery incident. For now, the public record consists of the House vote, the viral video, the criticism from political opponents, and the Pentagon ceremony honoring Thomas Iglesias.