Pentagon Defends Hegseth After Tomb Guard Shouts At Secretarial Group

Pentagon officials defend War Secretary Pete Hegseth after a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery ordered him to stop laughing. Political fallout follows a narrow impeachment vote.

The Pentagon has firmly defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth following a public confrontation at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. A soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier shouted commands at Hegseth and his entourage after they took photographs on the memorial steps. The incident immediately drew sharp criticism from lawmakers who view the behavior as a significant breach of military protocol and respect.

The confrontation occurred immediately after the formal Veterans Day ceremony concluded. Video footage captured Hegseth posing for pictures with his wife, Jennifer, on the steps in front of the Tomb. The group included Chief of Staff Rick Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Senior Advisor Tami Radabaugh. They stood in a location considered one of America's most solemn and revered war memorials.

Also read Pete Hegseth Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Laughing

As the group finished their photographs, a loud laugh was heard in the video. The soldier on guard immediately shouted, All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times. The guard specifically addressed the group, asserting their responsibility to honor the sacrifices of military personnel. The soldier demanded decorum from the senior civilian leadership present at the site.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell issued a statement addressing the incident shortly after the video circulated. Parnell stated that while commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The spokesperson affirmed that the Secretary and the entire Department have always honored and will always honor the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier houses the unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. It has been guarded around the clock by a soldier from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, since 1948. The Department of Defense maintains that the guard's actions were standard procedure to protect the integrity of the memorial. Officials argue the response was a necessary reminder of the site's sacred status.

The incident occurred just one day after Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie's impeachment resolution against Hegseth was narrowly defeated in the House. The vote was expected to be tight, with Republicans seeking to avoid a politically charged confrontation before the holiday. However, the situation at Arlington has provided fresh ammunition for critics who argue the Secretary lacks fitness for his office.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., stated that the incident showed Hegseth demonstrating his utter lack of fitness for his office. Moore argued that one day after narrowly avoiding impeachment, he shows his contempt for our men and women in uniform by disrespecting the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Despite the defeat of the initial resolution, Republicans may have only delayed efforts to impeach Hegseth as Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January.

During his Veterans Day remarks earlier in the day, President Donald Trump shouted out Hegseth from the podium. Loud applause could be heard from the veteran-filled amphitheater audience as the President praised his nominee. Trump declared that he had a feeling that would happen, noting that Hegseth has done a fantastic job and loves you and protects you. This public endorsement underscores the political support Hegseth retains within the Republican party.

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Conversely, attendees at the cemetery expressed visceral anger at the Secretary's presence and actions. Kaylub Giamanco, an attendee, told CBS News he did not want to hear what Hegseth had to say because the Secretary had taken lives. Giamanco stated he responded by saying F--- you, highlighting the deep emotional resonance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for veterans and their families. The event has reignited debates regarding the appropriate conduct of civilian leadership at sacred military sites.