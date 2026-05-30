Pete Hegseth says US is ready to restart strikes on Iran if no deal is reached

“Our ability to recommence if necessary … we are more than capable,” Hegseth said in Singapore.

if a deal cannot be reached, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ​said on Saturday, as negotiators from Washington and Tehran worked ‌to bridge major differences blocking an agreement.

“Our stockpiles are more than ​suited for that, both there and around the globe, ​so we’re in a very good place,” he added. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 30, 2026. A billboard featuring President Trump and the Strait of Hormuz in Valiasr Square, Tehran, May 28, 2026.

Hegseth, ⁠speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier forum for defense leaders, ​militaries and diplomats, said the US has not turned its back ​on the Asia-Pacific region despite being engaged in conflict with Iran.

“We can do two things at one time. We’re super-charging our defense industrial base so ​that we’re building 2X, 3X, 4X the munitions very soon ​to ensure that all of our plans are properly funded throughout the world,” ‌he ⁠said.

The Pentagon chief said President Trump was “patient” and wants to make a “great deal” that ensures Iran does not get a nuclear weapon.make a “final ⁠determination” on a proposal to end the Iran war , which would extend an early-April truce for ​another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge ​a ⁠permanent end to the conflict. The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in ⁠Iran and ​Lebanon, and





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