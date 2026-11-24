The U.S. and Canada’s relationship has been strained by a trade war, and President Trump dubbing the country the “51st state”.

Pete Hegseth's Pentagon criticized Canada's defense spending and the country's contribution to North America's air defenses in a fresh admonishment of the U.S.'s northern neighbor, as Canada reconsiders some of its longstanding, close military ties with Washington.

In a new document released on Monday—which the Pentagon described as a "fact sheet"—the U.S. government accused Ottawa of not being "a credible partner," saying Canada was lagging behind in spending commitments outlined in NATO pledges and had allowed its military to become "atrophied.

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" "Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves," the fact sheet reads. "Canada must get serious and focused. " The Department of Defense published the two-page document days after reports emerged claiming Hegseth had circulated a memo constricting U.S. military collaboration with Canada. U.S. Republican Senator Mike Rounds said the restrictions mostly applied to U.S. military personnel taking part in Canadian social events and think tank engagements.

Canadian officials said Ottawa's day-to-day military operations with the U.S. hadn't changed. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Pete Hegseth's Pentagon criticized Canada's defense spending and the country's contribution to North America's air defenses in a fresh admonishment of the U.S.'s northern neighbor, as Canada reconsiders some of its longstanding, close military ties with Washington.

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In a new document released on Monday—which the Pentagon described as a"fact sheet"—the U.S. government accused Ottawa of not being"a credible partner," saying Canada was lagging behind in spending commitments outlined in NATO pledges and had allowed its military to become"atrophied.

"The Department of Defense published the two-page document days after reports emerged claiming Hegseth had circulated a memo constricting U.S. military collaboration with Canada. U.S. Republican Senator Mike Rounds said the restrictions mostly applied to U.S. military personnel taking part in Canadian social events and think tank engagements.