Pete Hegseth Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Laughing

A sentinel rebuked Pete Hegseth and Pentagon advisers for laughing at Arlington's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after a Veterans Day ceremony.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and several of his top Pentagon advisers were reprimanded by an Army sentinel for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Veterans Day, after a ceremony that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also attended. The group had been standing together taking photographs at one of the country's best-known military memorials.

Hegseth was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and chief of staff Ricky Buria, along with other senior Pentagon officials. The reprimand came as the group began walking away from the memorial, when laughter rang out from the group.

Also read Hegseth and Advisers Yelled at for Disrespecting Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day

How the Sentinel Reprimand Unfolded at the Tomb

The sentinel, a member of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment known as the Old Guard, was on patrol in front of the tomb in his ceremonial uniform and carrying an M14 rifle. He turned toward the group after hearing their giggling and shouted a warning that all visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

After delivering the warning, the sentinel turned back and immediately resumed his normal patrol route next to the tomb. The group had already taken part in an impromptu photo session before the walk-away that prompted the outburst, according to the account provided to the Daily Mail.

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Pentagon Response and the Competing Views

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell responded in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying that the Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices made by American military men and women. Parnell framed the episode as a case of a soldier correctly and respectfully reminding everyone to maintain decorum during a solemn day.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier killed during World War I. Members of the Old Guard have guarded the tomb every day, regardless of the weather, since 1948, which is why the unit's sentinels are closely associated with the memorial's standards of conduct.

Impeachment Fight Sets the Backdrop for the Week

The ceremony took place one day after Hegseth gave a rare Pentagon press briefing to condemn a failed effort to impeach him. The impeachment resolution was led by Thomas Massie, an outgoing Republican congressman who has been critical of Trump, and it accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors.

The resolution also cited the kidnapping of a foreign leader and the ignoring of laws intended to minimize civilian casualties. Hegseth rejected those charges during the Tuesday briefing, calling the effort a political spectacle rather than oversight or accountability. He argued that the disagreements were over policy, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.