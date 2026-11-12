Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth receives stern correction from Army sentinel at Arlington National Cemetery following Veterans Day ceremony, citing breach of solemn decorum.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine were publicly corrected for their conduct during a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11. The incident occurred shortly after the annual Veterans Day commemoration ceremony concluded, when a group including Hegseth and several aides was observed chatting, laughing, and posing for photographs near the monument.

Sentinel Corrects Defense Secretary

During the visit, a U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier loudly and sternly reminded the group to maintain proper decorum. President Donald Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, later commented on the political fallout, noting that current Vice President JD Vance has never asked him for advice, stating, "We haven't ever spoken," during an interview on MS Now's Way Too Early With Ali Vitali on Thursday, April 23. The sentinel's intervention was immediate, with a laugh reportedly audible from someone in Hegseth's group just seconds before the guard issued the reprimand.

Also read Pete Hegseth Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Laughing

Hegseth Defends Protocol Adherence

Hegseth looked back over his shoulder towards the Army guard who reprimanded them before continuing on with the rest of his group. Proper protocol while visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier requires visitors to remain completely silent in deference to those who have fallen in service of the country. A Defense Department spokesperson, Parnell, 45, clarified the situation, asserting that Hegseth and his staff "have always honored and will always honor" the sacrifices of service members. Parnell added that while commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum, emphasizing that Hegseth insisted "no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations" during a separate press conference on Tuesday, November 10.

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Political Context and Impeachment Proceedings

The reprimand occurred amidst significant political tension, as House Republicans used the waning days of their majority to officially table Massie's resolution on Monday, November 9. This resolution accused the Secretary of Defense of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors" for not seeking Congress' approval to launch military action in Iran this past February. Hegseth defended his conduct by stating he is not interested in exchanging finger-pointing, noting that "politics is not really my thing." He further clarified, "I do the Department of War and making sure we're prepared and ready," while acknowledging that Vice President Vance has been a critical member of the team in every aspect of the conflict, expressing gratitude for all the input he has given personally.

Future Political Implications

Vice President Vance previously wrote via X on November 4 that if anyone wants to argue that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, they should do so. He stated, "Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there." Articles of impeachment against Hegseth could be revisited by Democrats in the House when they begin a new session of Congress with a significant majority on January 3, 2027. The incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has drawn attention not only for its breach of protocol but also for its timing within a highly charged political environment where accountability and respect for military tradition are under intense scrutiny.