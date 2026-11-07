Pete Hegseth Political Survival Amidst Iran War Fallout and Midterm Defeat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces intense political pressure as President Trump considers replacing military leaders to blame for the Iran war and Democratic midterm victories.

The political repercussions of the prolonged Iran war are increasingly threatening the tenure of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, even as President Donald Trump publicly pledges loyalty. As the Republican Party grapples with a stinging defeat in the recent midterm elections, scrutiny has intensified regarding who will bear responsibility for the conflict that alienated many American voters.

Hegseth Defends War Effort Despite Polling Data

Pete Hegseth remains steadfast in his defense of the military campaign, describing the engagement as a courageous and historic effort regardless of public sentiment. On Thursday, the Defense Secretary rejected the notion that he should resign, maintaining that the administration's actions were necessary and justified. President Donald Trump has echoed this support, stating he has every intention of keeping Hegseth in his current role within the Pentagon.

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment as Republicans Doubt Iran Strategy and Senate Bid Fails

However, the political landscape has shifted dramatically since the start of the conflict, which began in February. Exit polls released by NBC on Wednesday revealed that 63 percent of voters believed the United States made the wrong decision in launching attacks on Iran. Furthermore, nearly three quarters of Americans casting ballots in the midterms cited the war as a crucial or major factor in their voting decisions.

These statistics suggest that the nine-month-long confrontation, which has yet to produce a deal to halt fighting or limit Iran's nuclear program, significantly influenced the election outcome. The conflict has strained the administration's pledge to avoid foreign intervention while simultaneously driving up fuel prices and squeezing household budgets across the United States.

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Trump Eyes Military Chiefs as Political Scapegoats

While Hegseth appears secure for now, President Trump is reportedly seeking advice on whether to retain the Defense Secretary or make changes to the military leadership. An unnamed source familiar with these discussions indicated to The Washington Post on Wednesday that Trump may be looking to remove General Dan Caine or Admiral Brad Cooper to satisfy calls for accountability.

General Dan Caine serves as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, advising the president on critical military matters. Admiral Brad Cooper commands U.S. forces in the Middle East and oversees all operations for the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, in the region. Both officials have been highly visible faces of the war effort since the initial salvos of the U.S.-led attacks.

Political strategist Julius van de Laar, who worked on former President Barack Obama's election campaigns, noted that replacing the military chiefs would be the cheaper political option for Trump. This move would project decisiveness without the administration having to concede that the war itself was a fundamental mistake, thereby protecting the broader policy framework.

Political Risks and Impeachment Proceedings

Retaining Hegseth while removing high-ranking military officers carries significant political risk. Former Pentagon official Jim Townsend warned Newsweek that such a maneuver would not play well with the public, arguing that a Trump appointee must be the one to fall if accountability is required. Andrew Payne, a senior lecturer in foreign policy and security at City St George's, University of London, added that Trump prizes loyalty but rarely reciprocates it, making Hegseth a potential fall guy.

Hegseth's position has been further weakened by internal friction and external criticism. He has faced heavy criticism from Democrats for stripping diversity initiatives from the Pentagon and sidelining military lawyers. Additionally, his decision to block journalists from department operations and oversee deadly strikes against suspected drug vessels has sparked widespread condemnation.

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Republican support is also eroding, with outgoing Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie pledging to trigger a vote on House impeachment against Hegseth next week. Several unnamed GOP sources told CNN that they expect the measure to pass as Republicans turn against the Defense Secretary following the midterm losses. Massie previously introduced eight articles of impeachment in September, though House Speaker Mike Johnson recessed the chamber to avoid a public vote before the election.

Future Implications for Defense Leadership

The situation is complicated by a prior Democrat-led effort in April 2026 to introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors related to the Iran war. With the midterms concluding and the Democrats retaking both the House and the Senate, the political calculation for the White House has changed entirely.

Julius van de Laar emphasized that the core question for the White House is who takes the fall for the policy failure. If Trump chooses to keep Hegseth, he risks appearing indecisive or out of touch with voters who are angry about the war's costs. Conversely, firing Hegseth might not satisfy the base if it is perceived as a weakness.

The coming weeks will be critical in determining the future of the current Pentagon leadership. With fuel prices still high and no diplomatic resolution in sight for the Iran conflict, pressure on the administration continues to mount. The decision to retain or replace key figures will likely define the remainder of Trump's term and set the stage for future foreign policy debates.