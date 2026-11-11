Hegseth Impeachment Vote Fails as 11 Democrats Miss Floor Decision After Katherine Clark Fundraiser

Eleven House Democrats missed a vote that sent Pete Hegseth impeachment articles to committee, drawing criticism of whip Katherine Clark.

Republicans successfully foiled a Democratic attempt to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth with a narrow 211-204 vote on Capitol Hill. The outcome hinged on the attendance of eleven House Democrats who failed to reach the chamber in time for the decisive ballot. Their absence allowed the motion to refer the articles to the Judiciary Committee to pass, effectively shielding Hegseth from an immediate floor vote.

The missing lawmakers were Reps. Julia Brownley, Lou Correa, Nancy Pelosi, Laura Gillen, Steven Horsford, Jonathan Jackson, Brittany Pettersen, Melanie Stansbury, Haley Stevens, Marilyn Strickland, and Frederica Wilson. All are members of the Democratic caucus and faced intense scrutiny for their failure to cast votes during the critical moment. Critics argued that their presence could have altered the final count and potentially changed the legislative trajectory.

Also read Eleven House Democrats miss critical vote on Pete Hegseth impeachment

The controversy centers on a fundraising reception hosted by Elect Democratic Women, a PAC co-founded by Minority Whip Katherine Clark. The event took place at a restaurant approximately one and a half miles from the Capitol while the 5:30 p.m. vote was underway. While Clark herself managed to arrive at the chamber, several of her colleagues remained trapped outside or delayed in transit.

Axios reporter Andrew Solender documented that some absent Democrats encountered severe traffic congestion on their return journey. Solender noted that vehicles were effectively stopped on the roads, forcing some members to find alternative routes to the Capitol. One lawmaker exited their vehicle and walked, while another was dropped off on the Senate side to bypass the gridlock.

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Drop Site reporter Julian Andreone highlighted that eight of the eleven absent Democrats have received financial support from EDW or its affiliated super PAC, EDW Action. Andreone specified that two of these recipients serve as sitting board members of the Elect Democratic Women organization. This connection has intensified questions about potential conflicts of interest and party discipline.

As the minority whip, Clark is traditionally responsible for ensuring Democratic members are present for key votes. Her failure to secure attendance has drawn harsh rebukes from both allies and opponents. Social media reaction included accusations that the fundraising event prioritized donations over legislative duties. Left-wing influencers and activists condemned the decision to hold the event simultaneously with the impeachment vote.

Several absent representatives defended their actions by citing external logistical barriers. A chief of staff for Marilyn Strickland told the Daily Beast that the congresswoman was forced to wait for a motorcade to pass by Capitol Police. This delay caused her to miss the vote by just one minute, though she stated she would have voted against referring the articles.

Melanie Stansbury's office issued a similar statement blaming a traffic incident and a police escort of a bus for the delay. The statement claimed she reached the chamber immediately after the gavel fell. Stansbury subsequently filed a report of a NO vote in the Congressional Record, documenting her opposition to killing the impeachment articles.

Representative Laura Gillen echoed these concerns on X, stating she was stuck behind the same police escort that blocked the Capitol when Republicans closed the vote. She affirmed her strong belief that Pete Hegseth should be impeached and intended to vote no. Representative Jonathan Jackson also posted a statement blaming a traffic incident and entered his NO vote into the record.

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Brittany Pettersen offered a different perspective, focusing on the broader political strategy. She noted that she had helped introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth since April. Pettersen claimed she was denied the ability to vote on this specific motion while Speaker Mike Johnson worked to shield Hegseth from accountability.

Pettersen predicted that House Democrats would impeach Hegseth next year regardless of current obstacles. She asserted that neither Johnson nor President Trump would be able to stop this future action. This claim sets a clear marker for the party's long-term stance on the War Secretary's tenure.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior members have not yet provided public explanations for their absences. Their silence adds to the growing pressure on the Democratic leadership to address attendance issues. The party must now consider how to respond to criticism directed at Clark and the Elect Democratic Women PAC.

The immediate result is that the impeachment articles remain with the Judiciary Committee rather than advancing to the full House. The narrow margin made every absence highly visible and politically significant. The missed votes will likely shape internal discussions regarding discipline and priority setting within the caucus.

For now, the central question is whether Democrats can regroup and bring the impeachment effort back before the House. The timing and procedure for any future vote remain unannounced. The party faces a critical test of unity and strategic focus as it navigates this legislative setback.