Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Push as Possible Pentagon Replacements Emerge

Thomas Massie has reintroduced impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth as Dan Driscoll and Ron DeSantis emerge as possible Pentagon successors.

Pete Hegseth's political future is uncertain, and attention is now turning to who could replace him as Defense Secretary if a bipartisan impeachment succeeds or if President Donald Trump decides to remove him. Thomas Massie, the outgoing Republican congressman from Kentucky who has been fiercely critical of Hegseth, reintroduced articles of impeachment against the Defense Secretary on November 9. Massie said he would force a House vote on alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution.

Hegseth responded by calling Massie a 'disgruntled, defeated congressman' and describing the impeachment articles as a 'sham'. Trump has said he will stand by Hegseth if he is impeached. However, the president has reportedly sought advice on whether Hegseth should stay in his job.

Also read Hegseth is set for his first Pentagon news briefing since May as he faces possible impeachment

Why the Iran War Is Shaping the Hegseth Debate

The Iran war has become a central issue in the Hegseth debate after Trump and his top officials conceded that the war was at least partly responsible for Democrats retaking both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections. According to NBC exit polls published in the hours after the midterms, 63 percent of voters believed the United States made the wrong decision in launching attacks on Iran.

The same NBC exit polls found that nearly three quarters of Americans casting their ballots said the war was a crucial or major factor in how they chose to vote. Hegseth is closely associated with the conflict, which has made him a focal point for voters who opposed the military action.

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Competing Views on Hegseth's Leadership at the Pentagon

Democrats have heavily criticized Hegseth for stripping away diversity initiatives at the Pentagon, blocking journalists from the department, and overseeing the administration's deadly strike campaign against suspected drug vessels. Those criticisms come from the opposing party, which now holds a House majority.

Hegseth has also alienated some Republican colleagues. Those Republicans have expressed concern over internal friction at the Pentagon and have questioned whether his dismissal of senior military officials has harmed military readiness. Massie, meanwhile, argued that his own effort was a much gentler version of what Democrats would pursue once they assume control of the House and Senate next year. He urged Trump to fire Hegseth while Republicans still exert substantial influence in Congress.

Massie first brought articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September, but House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly recessed the chamber without a vote on Massie's measure. As a result, Republicans did not have to pass public judgment on Hegseth's leadership of the Pentagon ahead of the midterms. While the GOP still controls Congress, impeachment is unlikely to pass through the chambers.

Dan Driscoll and Ron DeSantis Named as Possible Successors

Dan Driscoll is one of the names being discussed as a possible successor. Driscoll was the highest-ranking civilian leader in the U.S. Army before he resigned on September 2, 2026. His exit came after months of speculation that he had clashed with Hegseth, and he was thought to be a potential successor to the Defense Secretary.

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Driscoll reportedly disagreed with Hegseth's remodeling of the U.S. military and opposed the Pentagon chief's firing of a slew of senior military leaders. Hegseth said in September that he would cut a fifth of all U.S. generals and admirals by the start of 2027. Driscoll was closely associated with General Randy George, who served as U.S. Army Chief of Staff until April 2, 2026. Trump asked Driscoll to stay on as Army Secretary until after the midterms, according to the Washington Post.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also been suggested as a possible replacement. Massie has indicated that DeSantis could be in contention. DeSantis, a former Judge Advocate General for the U.S. Navy, is due to finish his time as governor in January. CBS News reported last week that Trump officials are floating DeSantis as a possible replacement for Hegseth.

What a Lame Duck Confirmation Could Mean

A replacement could be confirmed before the new Congress convenes. If Trump fired Hegseth during the lame duck session between the midterms and early January, he would still have a Republican majority in both the House and the Senate. That majority could allow a replacement to be confirmed by the Senate before Democrats take control of the chamber.

The personnel changes at the Pentagon already have a wide impact. A string of top military officials have left or been pushed out since Hegseth took over, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General C.Q. Brown and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as head of naval operations. Hegseth has also reportedly stopped dozens of promotions across the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Army, Navy, and Air Force each have their own Judge Advocates General, who serve as senior advisers on whether orders are legal, and current and former officials say Hegseth has sought to sideline the top uniformed lawyers in the Pentagon.