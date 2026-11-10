Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Over War Conduct

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defends against impeachment filings by Republican Thomas Massie, citing political sabotage as President Trump offers strong public support for the Pentagon leader.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth faced a direct challenge to his tenure during a rare morning press briefing at the Pentagon, following the introduction of articles of impeachment by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. The filing, which occurred on Monday, alleges high crimes and misdemeanors, including the kidnapping of a foreign leader and violations of laws designed to minimize civilian casualties. Hegseth immediately characterized the move as a politically motivated attack rather than a legitimate exercise of congressional oversight.

Hegseth Rejects Impeachment Charges

Pete Hegseth opened his remarks by declaring that the effort led by Thomas Massie constitutes a political spectacle rather than accountability. He argued that the resolution stems from policy disagreements rather than the serious offenses like treason or bribery envisioned by the founders of the nation. Hegseth insisted that the impeachment process was being weaponized to undermine the military establishment during a critical period of operational success.

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Threat and Potential Sacking Amid Iran War Backlash

Massie Files Detailed Resolution

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a comprehensive 34-page resolution to the House of Representatives, demanding an investigation into the Secretary of War's conduct. As a frequent critic of both Hegseth and Donald Trump, Massie used the floor of the House to read out the articles, citing severe restrictions on press access at the Pentagon as part of the broader concern. The Kentucky representative, who lost his re-election bid earlier this year, has been engaged in a bitter feud with the Trump administration, particularly after pushing to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump Endorses Pentagon Secretary

Donald Trump publicly endorsed Pete Hegseth's defense against the impeachment charges, posting on social media that the Secretary of War deserves an A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS rating. The President described Thomas Massie as a defeated and angry former congressman, emphasizing that recruitment numbers have reached all-time highs under Hegseth's leadership. Trump highlighted two specific military victories in Venezuela and Iran as evidence that the Secretary should be praised rather than impeached, despite his recent criticism of GOP midterm losses.

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Allegations of Sabotage and Weakness

Pete Hegseth warned that the impeachment resolution sends a damaging signal to adversaries such as Iran and international cartels watching the United States closely. He argued that Thomas Massie puts a target on the backs of American warriors by suggesting Congress will undermine missions in real time. Hegseth claimed the effort weakens the Pentagon and tells enemies that the US punishes its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful operations, characterizing the act as sabotage rather than patriotism.

Historical Context and Next Steps

Thomas Massie is pushing the impeachment resolution for a vote this week, likely on Wednesday, after Congress resumes session following the midterm elections. The last time a Secretary of War faced such proceedings was in 1876, when William Belknap became the first and only Pentagon boss to be impeached by Congress. Hegseth was joined at the briefing by his family, including his wife Jennifer Hegseth, his brother Phil Hegseth, and parents Penelope and Brian Hegseth, all of whom had reserved seats for the event.