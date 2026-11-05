Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Effort After Midterm Losses

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces mounting impeachment calls from lawmakers following Republican midterm election losses, despite President Donald Trump's public reaffirmation of support for the Pentagon chief.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is the central figure in a growing political crisis as bipartisan pressure mounts for his removal from office. This surge in opposition activity directly follows the Republican Party's significant losses in the midterm elections held on Tuesday.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, has signaled his intention to introduce formal articles of impeachment when Congress reconvenes next week. The legislative move marks a sharp escalation in the conflict surrounding the leadership of the Department of Defense.

Massie Leads Impeachment Push in Congress

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Representative Thomas Massie plans to force a vote on impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress. Massie, who previously introduced eight articles of impeachment against the Defense Secretary in September, identified this legislative action as a priority for the week one agenda. He told Roll Call that the effort would begin immediately after the midterm recess concludes. This procedural step aims to compel the House of Representatives to formally address allegations of misconduct or incompetence within the Pentagon.

Trump Maintains Public Support Amid Speculation

President Donald Trump publicly reaffirmed his confidence in Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, despite reports suggesting private discussions about the Defense Secretary's future. When asked if he was considering replacing Hegseth following the election setback, Trump explicitly stated he was not. He told reporters that he believes Hegseth is doing a very good job in his current role. The White House subsequently confirmed that the president retains full confidence in the Pentagon chief. This public stance contrasts with earlier media reports that Trump had consulted advisers about potentially removing Hegseth from his position.

Bipartisan Criticism Over Iran Strike Campaign

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Criticism of Pete Hegseth has intensified from both Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans regarding his management of military operations. Democrats have focused heavily on the Iran conflict, specifically a strike campaign against suspected drug vessels that resulted in the deaths of at least 240 people. Incoming House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith has pledged to investigate Pentagon decision-making processes and the administration's handling of foreign conflicts. Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona has publicly supported these accountability efforts, aligning with broader Democratic concerns about executive overreach.

Republican Concerns Over Pentagon Friction

Within the Republican Party, Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama and Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota have expressed serious concerns about internal friction at the Pentagon. Their apprehension highlights divisions within the party regarding the Defense Secretary's leadership style and operational effectiveness. Meanwhile, Democratic Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia stated on X that Hegseth has failed America and its service members. Walkinshaw explicitly committed to voting for impeachment when the measure comes before the House. Prior to the election, Representative Jason Crow of Colorado indicated that removing Hegseth was his top priority if Democrats regained control of the chamber.

Historical Comparisons to Donald Rumsfeld Era

The current political turmoil surrounding Pete Hegseth has drawn comparisons to the resignation of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Rumsfeld stepped down one day after Republican losses in the 2006 midterm elections, a move widely attributed to voter dissatisfaction with the Iraq War. Peter Feaver, a Duke University political scientist, noted that personnel changes following midterm elections are a traditional part of presidential governance. He explained that presidents often clean house to signal responsiveness to voters and to address burned-out staff. Feaver cautioned, however, that the parallel to Rumsfeld has limits, as Trump has not signaled a desire to change direction regarding Iran.