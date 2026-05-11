Pete Hegseth faces scheduled impeachment vote and subpoena threats from incoming Democrats. Trump weighs keeping him despite midterm fallout.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will face a House vote on an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie when Congress returns next week. The resolution, filed in September, accuses Hegseth of illegally conducting the war without congressional authorization.

Hegseth fired back in a nearly six-minute video filmed outside the Pentagon. He declared, Just like the president. We don't back down. And that especially applies now.

Also read Massie: 'My Hegseth impeachment resolution' is 'much gentler' than Democrats' version

Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment Attempts as Obsession

This is not about me, but of course, the other side, in case you've noticed, they're obsessed, Hegseth said. A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice. It is unclear if the current Republican-held Senate would hold a trial. But next year's Democratic-controlled Senate likely would hold a trial that would garner significant coverage and blemish the administration.

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Many Democrats have signaled plans to potentially impeach Hegseth when they return to power next year with one of the largest House majorities since at least 2008. Incoming Democratic members will wield subpoena power to investigate his conduct. A second impeachment effort is expected. Hegseth accused Democrats of being obsessed with a personal vendetta against him.

He insisted these political maneuvers will fail and emphasized his commitment to the Department of War. The GOP lost historic midterm elections Tuesday. Insiders attribute the losses partly to the war in Iran, a conflict heavily driven by Hegseth. President Donald Trump acknowledged after results were finalized that voters disagreed with the military engagement in Iran.

White House Considers Senate Appointment Strategy for Hegseth

Trump says he has every intention of keeping Pete Hegseth as pressure grows to oust the War Secretary. But behind the scenes, the White House faces significant internal pressure as GOP operatives seek a scapegoat for the midterm humiliation. Trump has been consulting close advisers to determine whether Hegseth should retain his Cabinet position. Republican sources allege Trump is encouraging Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn to appoint Hegseth to her Senate seat if she resigns.

That maneuver would allow Governor Bill Lee to appoint Hegseth to the Senate, freeing Trump to confirm a new Pentagon chief before Democrats assume control of the Senate in January. A senior Republican source said Trump is actively making phone calls to contemplate this strategy. Rumors have swirled that Hegseth could step down and get an appointment by Tennessee Gov. -elect Marsha Blackburn to fill her soon-to-be vacant old Senate seat.

But Hegseth's top spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday that Hegseth intends to remain in his post through Trump's term. The case against Hegseth centers not just on the war itself, but on reports that Trump was informed of operational updates from the Persian Gulf only after the fact. One administration official said Trump had gone negative on Hegseth in private conversations, expressing frustration that he was given overly rosy projections of a rapid victory.

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Trump praised Hegseth's performance on Wednesday and Thursday. But he similarly hailed the performance of former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem before abruptly firing them this year. Hegseth is one of the most-discussed possible scalps after the Iran war caused massive Republican defeats. Sources say Adm.

Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, is another possible whipping boy. Chief of staff Ricky Buria, a Biden administration holdover who has stirred ceaseless in-fighting and drama, has additionally been fingered for blame in the conduct of the war. An administration official told The Post: Ricky isolated [Hegseth] from other advisors who could have given him better advice on the war - the other service secretaries, under secretaries [and] people with a lot of experience.

War Funding Push Reshapes 2028 Republican Nomination Landscape

The secretary of war also used his video message to push for lawmakers to pass additional funding for the Department of War. He labeled the war against Iran as a historic and courageous effort, dismissing public dissatisfaction as irrelevant to his mission. The political fallout has reshaped the landscape for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. With just over a year before the first nominating contests, the party is searching for its first nominee since 2012 who is not Donald Trump.

Vice President JD Vance's chances of securing the nomination have diminished rapidly. Vance attempted to distance himself from the election results by posting on X that the war was the reason for the loss, citing pollster data regarding Trump voters who defected to Democrats. The situation suggests that if Vance wishes to be elected president in 2028, he must engage in a fierce campaign to rebuild his standing.

As the administration navigates these turbulent times, the interplay between foreign policy decisions and domestic political consequences remains a focal point. The potential replacement of Hegseth or his elevation to the Senate could alter the balance of power in Washington. Observers will closely monitor whether Trump's stated intention to retain Hegseth holds firm against mounting pressure from both parties.