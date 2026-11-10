Pete Hegseth Defends Iran War as Thomas Massie Pushes Impeachment

Pete Hegseth dismisses Rep. Thomas Massie's impeachment articles as a partisan stunt and defends the Iran war and Maduro operation.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth defended his leadership of the U.S. military on Tuesday morning, rejecting the impeachment effort led by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Speaking at a press conference in the Pentagon's briefing room, Hegseth addressed the Iran conflict, the extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, and strikes on alleged narcoterrorist vessels. His parents and his brother were seated in the audience among public affairs staffers and journalists.

The briefing came one day after Massie, a Kentucky Republican who is leaving Congress, filed eight impeachment articles against Hegseth on Monday. The press conference was Hegseth's direct response to those charges, and he used it to defend every action he has taken as the leader of the Pentagon.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hegseth Rejects Massie Impeachment Articles

Pete Hegseth called Rep. Thomas Massie a 'disgruntled and defeated congressman' and argued that the impeachment resolution is not oversight or accountability. He said the outgoing Kentucky congressman is driven by personal animus toward President Donald Trump and his administration.

Hegseth went further, describing the resolution as 'a farce' and 'a stunt', and said that everybody knows it. He framed the effort as a political maneuver rather than a serious constitutional process.

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The articles against Hegseth include alleged violations of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, free speech suppression, extrajudicial killings, and what Massie described as the 'kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader', a reference to Maduro. Massie also accused Hegseth of retaliating against and intimidating Senator Mark Kelly over 2025 statements that Massie called seditious, in which Kelly encouraged service members to disobey lawful orders.

Stakeholder Views on the Impeachment Charges

Massie's supporters in the House argue that the articles are a required check on executive military power. Hegseth's defenders, including President Trump, argue that the charges are partisan policy disagreements and not impeachable offenses.

Hegseth said that none of the allegations are high crimes or misdemeanors. He said they are partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize the military. He also framed the effort as an attack on service members who took part in strikes on alleged drug traffickers in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the operations that Massie targeted in his extrajudicial killings accusation.

Asked about Vice President JD Vance's stated belief that Republicans lost the midterms because of the war with Iran, Hegseth said he would not engage in finger-pointing. He instead cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quoting Rubio's view that the Iran war was not necessarily popular but may have been necessary, and said that he personally agreed.

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Trump praised Hegseth on Truth Social after the briefing ended. He gave Hegseth an 'A' PLUS, PLUS, PLUS and called Massie a TOTAL LOSER. On Monday, Trump had already told reporters that he would stand by Hegseth if the impeachment went through, asking what Hegseth had done and saying that Hegseth had won two wars.

Procedural Deadline and Next Steps for the House

House Republican leadership must bring the articles to a floor vote within two legislative days because Massie filed the measure as privileged under House rules, according to NBC News. That procedural requirement means the House must act quickly on the resolution.

Republicans have the power to kill the resolution with a majority vote. Massie originally introduced the resolution in September, and the upcoming floor action will determine whether the charges against Hegseth advance or are dismissed.