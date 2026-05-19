Pete Hegseth Campaigns Against Thomas Massie in High-Stakes Kentucky Primary

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rallies support for Ed Gallrein in Kentucky, criticizing Representative Thomas Massie's lack of loyalty to Donald Trump amidst scandalous allegations.

Pete Hegseth , the Pentagon chief, recently made a high-profile appearance in Kentucky to campaign for former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. During a speech intended to help defeat Representative Thomas Massie , Hegseth entertained the crowd by performing a strikingly accurate imitation of Donald Trump .

This mimicry occurred as Hegseth recounted his own interview process for the position of defense secretary. He recalled a moment when Trump told him that he would need to be exceptionally tough to handle the role. The Kentucky audience responded with enthusiasm, cheering as Hegseth continued to channel the former president's distinct speaking style.

This performance served as a rhetorical bridge to link Gallrein directly to the energy and persona of Donald Trump, framing the election as a choice between loyalty and dissent. Hegseth's primary objective in Kentucky was to paint Thomas Massie as a liability to the Republican movement. He argued that true war fighters and loyalists stand firmly behind their leaders, and he accused Massie of consistently acting as an outsider within his own party.

According to Hegseth, Massie often prioritizes debating procedural details over strengthening the movement led by Trump. He suggested that constant obstruction is not a sign of leadership but is instead a form of mere commentary that accomplishes nothing for the conservative cause. Hegseth emphasized that while the most radical left in American history is attacking the country, Massie's instinct is to clash with fellow Republicans rather than fighting the common enemy.

To avoid official conflicts of interest, Hegseth clarified that he was delivering these remarks in his capacity as a private citizen rather than as a formal member of the Cabinet. The campaign against Massie has been further complicated by a series of explosive personal allegations. Cynthia West, who claims to have been in a relationship with Massie for five months following the death of his first wife, Rhonda, gave a shocking interview to conservative personality Laura Loomer.

During this interview, West alleged that the incumbent representative possessed a secret burner phone, which he reportedly called a boner phone. Even more scandalous was the claim that Massie had engaged in an intimate relationship with one of his colleagues on Capitol Hill. Specifically, West alleged that Massie bragged about a romantic encounter with Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, citing her status as one of the most attractive women in Congress.

Both Massie and Boebert have remained silent regarding these bombshell claims, and neither office has provided a comment to the press. The electoral battle between Massie and Gallrein is being viewed as a critical test of Donald Trump's influence over the Republican Party. Massie has attempted to defend his seat by attacking Gallrein's history, claiming that the former SEAL actually left the GOP for several years after the 2016 election.

Massie has utilized voter registration records to support his claim that Gallrein transitioned out of the party, and he has run television advertisements labeling his opponent as woke Eddie. Despite these efforts, recent polling indicates a shift in momentum. A survey conducted by GrayHouse shows Gallrein leading with 52 percent of the vote compared to Massie's 44 percent.

For Trump, removing Massie from office would be another victory in his ongoing effort to replace skeptics within the GOP with staunch allies, following similar successes in Louisiana and Indiana





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