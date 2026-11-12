Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him for Laughing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias for correcting his group's behavior at Arlington National Cemetery, following online criticism.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented a formal commendation to Specialist Thomas Iglesias, an Army sentinel who publicly corrected the War Department head for laughing at a solemn memorial site. The award ceremony took place at the Pentagon office on Thursday, following a contentious incident at Arlington National Cemetery where Hegseth, his wife, and top aides were reprimanded by a guard for their lack of decorum.

Hegseth Recognizes Specialist for Professionalism

During the event, Hegseth pinned the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Specialist Iglesias, shaking his hand while images of the interaction were released to the public. The Pentagon stated that the award was granted specifically for the soldier's execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This official recognition came after initial backlash against Hegseth for failing to maintain the required silence at the historic site.

Also read Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him

Incident at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The controversy began on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery during a Veterans Day ceremony honoring US veterans. After a group photo was taken, Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, chief of staff Ricky Buria, and two other top advisers began walking away from the site. Laughter was heard from the group as they departed, prompting immediate intervention from a member of the 'Old Guard' assigned to guard the tomb.

Sentinel Enforces Silence and Respect

Specialist Iglesias yelled at his superior and the group to quiet down, emphasizing the need to respect the sacred resting place of an unidentified WWI soldier. The US Army sentinel screamed, 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!' This direct correction was aimed at the Secretary of War and his entourage, who were observed giggling near the memorial. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier killed during World War I.

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Public Reaction and Pentagon Response

Hegseth faced widespread criticism online and in the media for his group's lack of decorum at the site. The Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the 'Old Guard,' has kept watch over the tomb every day since 1948, regardless of the weather. A Pentagon spokesperson later praised the soldier for doing a job well done, noting that the warning was issued correctly and respectfully to maintain decorum. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that Iglesias correctly reminded everyone to uphold standards at the memorial.

Political Context and Impeachment Defense

The award ceremony occurred shortly after Hegseth held a rare Pentagon press briefing to condemn a failed impeachment effort led by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie accused Hegseth of high crimes, kidnapping a foreign leader, and ignoring laws to minimize civilian casualties. Hegseth described the impeachment resolution as a political spectacle rather than legitimate oversight, arguing that the allegations amounted to policy disagreements rather than treason or bribery.