Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Iglesias for upholding strict decorum rules during a Veterans Day incident at Arlington National Cemetery.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally awarded Specialist Iglesias of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment for publicly reprimanding him and his entourage during a Veterans Day observance. The recognition ceremony took place at the Pentagon on Thursday, one day after the controversial incident at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to the soldier, signaling an official endorsement of the strict protocols maintained at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This move addresses the bipartisan criticism that followed viral video footage of the exchange, with the Defense Secretary now publicly validating the sentinel's actions. The award underscores the importance of maintaining sacred traditions at the nation's most revered military memorial sites during official government visits.

Hegseth Honors Sentinel During Pentagon Ceremony

The formal recognition occurred during a ceremony at the Pentagon on Thursday, where Hegseth welcomed members of The Old Guard to the Department of Defense headquarters. According to a Pentagon official, the Secretary presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Iglesias specifically for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The award serves as a direct response to the events that unfolded the previous day, with Hegseth choosing to honor the soldier rather than criticize him for the public intervention. In a social media post accompanying photographs of the ceremony, Hegseth wrote that the Department loves soldiers and loves standards, explicitly stating, Well done, Specialist. He added the message Carry on Patriots to his post, reinforcing the support for the military's adherence to protocol. This public acknowledgment marks a significant shift from the initial backlash, transforming a moment of controversy into a celebration of military discipline.

Also read Pete Hegseth Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Laughing

Incident Details at Arlington National Cemetery

The controversy originated on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day ceremony. Hegseth was present at the site alongside his wife, Jennifer, his chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. The group was engaged in taking photographs near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when the incident occurred. After the photographs were completed, members of the Secretary's party were heard laughing and talking near the memorial. Specialist Iglesias, who was serving as a sentinel guarding the Tomb, stopped his patrol to address the group. He turned toward Hegseth and his staff to issue a firm reminder about the site's strict rules regarding conduct. The sentinel called out to the group, stating that all visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times. The exchange was captured on video and quickly circulated online, sparking immediate debate about the appropriateness of the Defense Secretary's behavior at such a solemn location.

Pentagon Spokesman Defends Sentinel Actions

The viral nature of the video led to widespread bipartisan criticism of the Defense Secretary for perceived disrespect at the memorial. In response to the growing controversy, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement defending the soldier's actions. Parnell confirmed that the sentinel had correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum, validating the soldier's duty to uphold the sanctity of the site. The spokesman's statement served to align the Department of Defense with the traditional expectations placed on sentinels to correct visitors who fail to observe the rules. This official support helped to frame the incident not as a breach of protocol by the Defense Secretary, but as a successful execution of duty by a member of The Old Guard. The Pentagon's stance reinforced the idea that no visitor, regardless of rank or position, is exempt from the standards required at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Advertisement

Significance of the Tomb and Old Guard Duties

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stands as one of the nation's most sacred military memorials, honoring unidentified American service members who died in war. The site has been guarded around the clock by soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, since they assumed responsibility for the mission in 1948. Sentinels maintain a continuous vigil regardless of weather conditions, following a precise ceremonial routine that includes marching 21 steps along a designated path. They pause for 21 seconds before repeating the sequence, a process that requires immense focus and discipline. Maintaining silence and respect around the memorial is a critical component of the guard's responsibilities, ensuring the site remains a place of solemn reflection. Sentinels are expected to actively correct visitors who fail to observe these rules, a duty that Specialist Iglesias fulfilled in his encounter with the Secretary.

Aftermath and Future Implications for Protocol

The medal presentation marks a notable development in the controversy surrounding Hegseth's Veterans Day visit, with the Defense Secretary now publicly recognizing the soldier whose intervention attracted widespread attention. This action sets a precedent for how senior civilian officials are expected to comport themselves at military memorials, emphasizing that tradition and respect take precedence over personal convenience or status. The incident has likely reinforced the training and authority given to sentinels, ensuring they feel empowered to uphold standards even when addressing high-profile visitors. As news organizations and the public continue to discuss the balance between respect for officials and respect for the fallen, the award to Specialist Iglesias serves as a clear reminder of the priorities at Arlington National Cemetery. The Pentagon's handling of the situation, including the rapid awarding of the medal, demonstrates a commitment to preserving the integrity of military traditions.