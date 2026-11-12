Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier for Reprimanding Laughing Group

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias a commendation medal after the soldier corrected his group for laughing at Arlington's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth formally recognized Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal for upholding military standards during a Veterans Day ceremony. The award followed a public incident where the soldier corrected Hegseth and his entourage for laughing at the sacred Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. This decisive action by the US Army sentinel underscored the strict protocols maintained by the Old Guard, even when addressing high-ranking government officials.

The Incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The controversy unfolded on Wednesday during a ceremony honoring US veterans at the historic memorial site. After a group photo session involving Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, chief of staff Ricky Buria, and two other top advisers, the group began walking away. Laughter was audible from the party as they departed, prompting an immediate response from a member of the Old Guard assigned to guard the tomb.

Also read Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him

Sentinel Specialist Thomas Iglesias yelled at his boss and the accompanying group to quiet down and respect the sacred resting place of an unidentified WWI soldier. The soldier loudly declared, 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!' after hearing the giggling. The outburst was directed at the Secretary of War, his wife, and top advisers who were in close proximity during the exit from the memorial.

Hegseth Rewards Discipline Over Decorum Breach

Despite the public criticism and media scrutiny regarding the group's lack of decorum, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth chose to praise the soldier rather than reprimand him. On Thursday, Hegseth posted images on social media showing himself pinning the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Specialist Thomas Iglesias in his Pentagon office. The post included the message: 'We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots.'

Advertisement

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the award was given for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.' The administration's stance emphasized that the soldier was doing his job well, reinforcing the importance of protocol within the military establishment.

Political Context and Impeachment Defense

The award ceremony occurred just a day after Hegseth held a rare Pentagon press briefing to condemn a failed impeachment effort. The impeachment resolution, led by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, including the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignoring laws to minimize civilian casualties. Hegseth dismissed these claims as a political spectacle rather than legitimate oversight.

'What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability,' Hegseth said during the Tuesday briefing. He argued that the accusations were merely policy disagreements, stating there were 'no high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.' This political backdrop highlighted the intense scrutiny under which the Secretary of War operates.

The Role of the Old Guard at Arlington

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains one of the most famous and sacred military memorials in the United States. It marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier who was killed during World War I. Members of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, have guarded the tomb every day since 1948, regardless of weather conditions. Their commitment to silence and respect is unwavering, making the incident with Hegseth's group a significant breach of expected visitor behavior.