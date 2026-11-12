Pete Hegseth Awards Sentinel Medal for Enforcing Tomb Silence

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a medal to the soldier who corrected him at the Tomb of the Unknowns, praising the enforcement of strict decorum on Veterans Day.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth officially recognized Specialist Thomas Iglesias of the 3rd Infantry Regiment for correctly enforcing silence at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The recognition came after the sentinel politely but firmly asked Hegseth and his entourage to be quiet during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. This incident occurred on Veterans Day and highlighted the strict standards maintained at the memorial.

Medal Ceremony at the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Iglesias at the Pentagon on Thursday. A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed the unit known as The Old Guard to the headquarters to honor the soldier for his duties. The official statement specified that the award was for actions taken at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. This public acknowledgment underscored the administration's commitment to military standards and respect for fallen heroes.

Also read Pete Hegseth Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Laughing

Details of the Veterans Day Incident

The chain of events began on Wednesday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh were present for the commemoration. After taking photos in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns, members of the group were heard laughing and chatting. Specialist Thomas Iglesias, who was patrolling the area, stopped his march and faced the group to request silence.

Defense Secretary Praises Decorum

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to the interaction with strong support for the sentinel. He posted a message on social media stating that the administration loves soldiers and standards, explicitly telling Specialist Iglesias to carry on. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell later clarified that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The statement confirmed that the reprimand was executed professionally and aligned with the solemn nature of the site.

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Tradition of Tomb Sentinels

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most sacred war memorials in the United States. Politicians, foreign dignitaries, and notable individuals frequently visit the site to pay respects to US service members. Since 1948, the duty of guarding the tomb 24 hours a day has been delegated to soldiers with The Old Guard. It is an established and expected tradition for these sentinels to correct visitors who fail to maintain the required atmosphere of respect.

Symbol of Military Standards

The award of the Joint Service Commendation Medal serves as a clear signal regarding the expected behavior of all visitors. The incident demonstrated that high-ranking officials are not exempt from the rules governing the memorial. By honoring the soldier, Hegseth validated the importance of discipline and reverence in a place dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This event reinforced the enduring legacy of the Tomb Guard and their commitment to honoring the unknown soldiers buried beneath the monument.