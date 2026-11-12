Hegseth Awards Joint Service Commendation Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him at Tomb

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spc. Thomas Iglesias, the Old Guard sentinel who reminded him and his staff to maintain decorum at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spc. Thomas Iglesias on Thursday, recognizing the soldier who had reprimanded him and his staff for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Pentagon said the medal was given for the execution of his duties at the tomb on November 11, 2026. Hegseth welcomed members of the Army unit that guards the tomb to the Pentagon and presented the award. On social media Thursday, he posted photos showing him pinning the medal and shaking hands with the soldier. His post said, We love soldiers.

Also read Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Sentinel Who Stopped Him for Talking at Tomb of Unknowns

Defense Secretary Awards Medal

We love standards. Well done, Specialist. The Joint Service Commendation Medal is considered one of the higher awards in the military and is not typically issued to junior enlisted service members. The Pentagon confirmed Hegseth personally presented the medal to Iglesias during a ceremony for the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard.

Advertisement

The incident began Wednesday, Veterans Day, after a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery that included President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Video showed Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. After the photos, a loud laugh was heard from the group in the immediate vicinity of the memorial.

Spc Thomas Iglesias Reprimands Group

Iglesias, patrolling in front of the tomb, halted his patrol and turned to face the group. He politely but firmly requested silence to uphold the dignity of the site. Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell said soon after video of the reprimand emerged that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The statement reinforced that no individual, regardless of rank or status, is exempt from the rules of the memorial.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most solemn and revered war memorials in the US, the final resting place of unidentified soldiers from World War I. It has been guarded around the clock, rain or shine, by a soldier from the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, since 1948. Correcting visitors who become too loud or disrespectful is a long-standing tradition and an expected part of the sentinel's duties.

The 24/7 job requires unwavering attention to protocol, and Old Guard soldiers are trained to execute their duties with precision and impartiality. Their primary responsibility is to ensure the site remains a place of solemn remembrance. The correction of high-ranking officials, including the Secretary of Defense, underscores the universal application of these standards. The incident serves as a reminder that respect for the fallen takes precedence over other considerations.

Advertisement

Impeachment Effort Against Hegseth Fails

By awarding the medal, Hegseth demonstrated support for these rigorous standards and signaled that the Department of Defense values the integrity of its memorials. The award ceremony also followed political developments in Washington. An effort to impeach Hegseth, led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats, was unsuccessful in a Tuesday vote, though Republicans may have only delayed the bid.

Democrats are set to take control of the House and Senate. Hegseth rebuked the move Tuesday in his first news conference in months, arguing he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal and framing the effort as an indictment against the nation's service members and their successes. The Joint Service Commendation Medal for Spc. Thomas Iglesias stands as a testament to the importance of maintaining dignity in sacred spaces.

The event reinforces the enduring commitment to honoring those who have served and to preserving the solemn atmosphere of one of the nation's most significant war memorials.