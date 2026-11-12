Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with a Joint Service Commendation Medal after the soldier enforced silence at Arlington National Cemetery. This decision highlights the strict standards for decorum at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has officially recognized Specialist Thomas Iglesias for maintaining strict decorum at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The recognition came in the form of a Joint Service Commendation Medal, awarded by Hegseth himself during a ceremony at the Pentagon. This action serves as a clear signal regarding the expected behavior of high-ranking officials when visiting sacred military memorials.

Spec. Iglesias received the medal on Thursday for his actions on November 11, 2026. On that date, which was Veterans Day, the sentinel stopped his patrol to address a group that included the Secretary of Defense. The group had been posing for photographs near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery when the incident occurred. Iglesias correctly reminded everyone to maintain the required silence and respect for the memorial.

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The Incident At Arlington National Cemetery

The sequence of events unfolded on Wednesday during the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth, accompanied by his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh, approached the Tomb of the Unknowns. After finishing their photos in front of the tomb, members of the group were heard laughing and chatting while the sentinel continued his post.

Spec. Thomas Iglesias, a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment known as The Old Guard, halted his walking patrol. He turned to face the group and issued a request for silence. The sentinel did not hesitate to correct the behavior of the Secretary of Defense and his staff. This immediate intervention underscored the primary duty of the guard, which is to preserve the sanctity of the site above all else.

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Hegseth Responds To Sentinel Correction

Rather than reacting with anger or dismissal, Pete Hegseth praised Specialist Iglesias for his professionalism. The Defense Secretary took to social media to share his approval of the soldier's actions. He stated explicitly that the military loves soldiers and loves standards. He concluded his message by thanking the specialist and urging everyone to carry on as patriots.

Pentagon officials confirmed the details of the subsequent medal ceremony. A spokesman for the Pentagon verified that Hegseth welcomed the 3rd Infantry Regiment to the Pentagon headquarters. During this meeting, Hegseth proudly presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spec. Iglesias. The award specifically cited the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026, as the reason for the honor.

Strict Decorum At The Tomb Of The Unknowns

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stands as one of the most sacred war memorials in the United States. It is a site where politicians, foreign dignitaries, and notable individuals frequently visit to pay their respects to fallen service members. The atmosphere around the tomb is strictly regulated to ensure a solemn environment. This regulation is enforced by a sentinel who works a twenty-four-seven schedule.

The Old Guard has delegated this duty to its soldiers since 1948. Maintaining an atmosphere of respect is the core responsibility of this role. It is expected behavior for the guard to correct visitors who become too loud or disrespectful. This practice is not unprecedented and has been a standard operating procedure for decades. The recent incident with Pete Hegseth simply reaffirmed this long-standing tradition of strict enforcement.

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Implications For Military Protocol And Standards

By awarding the medal, Pete Hegseth has reinforced the importance of discipline and protocol within the military. The action demonstrates that even the highest-ranking civilian officials must adhere to the same standards of respect as any other visitor. This sets a powerful example for public conduct at military installations and memorials.

The recognition of Spec. Thomas Iglesias also highlights the bravery required to enforce rules against powerful figures. Soldiers on post must remain impartial and focused on their duty regardless of who is present. This incident will likely be cited as a prime example of proper military decorum. It serves as a reminder that the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknowns is non-negotiable.