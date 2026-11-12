Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Sentinel Who Stopped Him for Talking at Tomb of Unknowns

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias after the soldier corrected his group for being too loud at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth officially recognized the strict enforcement of protocol at the Tomb of the Unknowns by awarding a Joint Service Commendation Medal to the soldier who stopped him and his staff from talking. The recognition occurred on Thursday at the Pentagon, signaling a strong endorsement of the standards maintained by the soldiers guarding one of the nation's most sacred memorials. This high-profile medal ceremony highlighted the direct authority of the sentinels who patrol the site. It publicly validated the soldier's decision to intervene when the group's behavior deviated from the required decorum. The official statement emphasized that the medal was granted for the correct and respectful maintenance of silence and respect at the memorial.

A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, to the Pentagon headquarters. During this visit, the Defense Secretary proudly presented Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the award. The citation specifically referenced Iglesias's execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. CNN first reported the incident, which took place on Veterans Day. The timing of the award underscores the administration's commitment to military tradition and discipline.

Also read Pete Hegseth Awards Sentinel Medal for Enforcing Tomb Silence

The events leading to the award took place on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery during Veterans Day observances. Hegseth, accompanied by his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh, had just concluded a ceremony. The group then proceeded to take photographs in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns. They were posing for pictures when the situation began to unfold near the memorial site.

After the photographs were taken, some members of the group were heard laughing and chatting. Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the soldier patrolling in front of the tomb, immediately stopped his patrol. He turned to face the group and barked a request for them to be silent. This action enforced the solemn atmosphere required at the site. The incident was not an isolated error but a standard enforcement of rules.

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Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell clarified the situation for the public following the event. Parnell stated that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. This official clarification reinforced that such interventions are standard procedure for The Old Guard. These soldiers have held this duty since 1948 and are trained to manage visitor conduct. The spokesperson's comments ensured the public understood the legitimacy of the sentinel's actions.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth echoed this sentiment in a social media post after the medal ceremony. He wrote that his department loves soldiers and loves standards. Hegseth addressed the sentinel directly, saying, Well done, Specialist, and urging the troops to Carry on Patriots. This public praise underscored the administration's commitment to military tradition. The message was clear that standards are non-negotiable.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains one of the United States most sacred war memorials. Politicians, foreign dignitaries, and other notable individuals frequently visit the site to pay their respects to United States service members. The expectation is that all visitors, regardless of status, will maintain a quiet and reverent demeanor. The site is a place of deep historical significance and national mourning.

It is well-established that the sentinel guarding the tomb has the authority to correct visitors who become too loud. This responsibility is part of a 24/7 job delegation to soldiers with The Old Guard. The incident on November 11, 2026, was not unprecedented but served as a high-profile reminder that these standards apply to everyone. The enforcement of these rules is critical for preserving the sanctity of the location.

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The awarding of the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Iglesias sets a clear tone for how such interactions will be viewed within the Department of Defense. It signals that the enforcement of respect at Arlington National Cemetery is a top priority for the civilian leadership. The event ensures that the solemnity of the site is preserved for future visitors. It honors the memory of the unknown service members interred there.

The ceremony at the Pentagon served as a powerful visual statement for the military. Images of the Secretary of Defense honoring the soldier circulated widely. This display of support for The Old Guard reinforced the bond between civilian leadership and the troops. It also served as a gentle reminder to all government officials about proper conduct. The incident will likely be cited in future protocols for military personnel.