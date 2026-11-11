Pete Hegseth and Pentagon Aides Reprimanded for Laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A sentinel reprimanded Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and top Pentagon advisers for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and several of his top Pentagon advisers were reprimanded by a US Army sentinel for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The incident took place on Wednesday, after a Veterans Day ceremony that was also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The group was reprimanded as it walked away from the memorial, one of the most famous military monuments in the United States.

Hegseth was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and by chief of staff Ricky Buria. Other senior Pentagon officials were also part of the group, which had been posing for photographs at the tomb before the reprimand.

Also read Hegseth and advisers reprimanded by guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

How the Tomb Reprimand Unfolded at Arlington

The Pentagon group stopped at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for an impromptu photo session after the ceremony. When the officials began walking away from the memorial, laughter broke out among the group.

A sentinel from the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, shouted a warning at the group after hearing the giggling. The sentinel was wearing the ceremonial Old Guard uniform and carrying an M14 rifle, and was on patrol, pacing in front of the tomb as members of the unit normally do.

Advertisement

The sentinel told the group that all visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times. After delivering the warning, he turned back and resumed his normal patrol route next to the tomb.

Pentagon Response and the Impeachment Dispute

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell responded with a statement to the Daily Mail, saying that the Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices made by military men and women to keep America safe. Parnell said that while commemorating the solemn day, a soldier had correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.

The episode came one day after Hegseth gave a rare Pentagon press briefing to condemn a failed effort to impeach him. The impeachment resolution was led by Thomas Massie, an outgoing Republican congressman who has been critical of Trump. It accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, as well as the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignoring laws meant to minimize civilian casualties.

At the briefing on Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed the resolution as a political spectacle. He argued that Massie was attempting something that was not oversight or accountability, and said the dispute reflected policy disagreements rather than the offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.

Advertisement

Ceremony Standards and What Follows for Arlington

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier killed during World War I. Members of the Old Guard have kept watch over the tomb every day, regardless of the weather, since 1948, which is why the sentinel's reminder carried weight with visitors at the site.

The reprimand has placed the conduct of senior officials at a national memorial under public attention, while the Pentagon has framed the sentinel's action as correct and respectful. The impeachment effort against Hegseth has already failed, according to the Pentagon's own account of the briefing, and the Secretary has maintained that his critics are pursuing a political rather than legal case.