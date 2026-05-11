Pete Davidson Takes Aim at Kanye West's Antisemitism During Roast

Pete Davidson has reignited his long-running feud with Kanye West, addressing the rapper's well-documented history of antisemitism during a roast of Kevin Hart. The feud dates back to 2022, when Davidson briefly dated West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and West publicly mocked him.

Pete Davidson has reignited his long-running feud with Kanye West , nailing the rapper for his well-documented history of antisemitism. Appearing at the final night of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, Davidson briefly stepped outside the evening's brief to address his own beef with West.

Using comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to segue to Kanye's antisemitic remarks and praise for Adolf Hitler, Davidson said: 'Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis.

' The feud between the pair dates back to 2022, when Davidson briefly dated West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West publicly mocked Davidson, gave him the nickname 'Skete,' and released a music video appearing to show a simulation of West attacking him. The joke lands against a backdrop of escalating controversy surrounding West. In October 2022, he posted on X that he was 'going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

' That December, he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, stating, 'I see good things about Hitler,' and denied the Holocaust. He also claimed he could not be antisemitic because 'black people are actually Jew also.

' In January, West took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to issue a formal apology, blaming a 'manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior' on brain damage sustained in a 2002 car crash. West, diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2023, said undiagnosed frontal-lobe trauma contributed to his public struggles. The apology was widely seen as a publicity stunt tied to an album release.

This year, West has been banned from entering or performing in multiple countries over his promotion of Nazi ideology. London's Wireless Festival was canceled outright after West, its headliner, had his entry visa rejected. His two Los Angeles concerts in 2026, however, sold out entirely and drew a celebrity audience that included comedian Dave Chappelle





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