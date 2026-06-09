Pete Davidson spotted with daughter Scottie after ex Elsie Hewitt’s claims she’s raising baby alone

The model previously claimed she was raising Scottie on her own and that she had to work and make money.

Pete Davidson was spotted with daughter Scottie at a park in New York City Monday after his ex Elsie Hewitt insinuated she was caring for their daughter on her own.

Davidson appeared to be solo in the pic obtained by DeuxMoi, as he pushed Scottie in a stroller. He’s seen here feeding Scottie in December 2025. Hewitt made headlines when she shared on her Instagram Stories later that month that she was looking for an assistant or a nanny to help her. In another video, she shared with her followers, “I have a baby to take care of.

I have to work and make money. ”But a source close to the former couple told us that the “Saturday Night Live” alum had been paying for everything related to his ex and his daughter, including the rent, their living expenses, and their health insurance.

“They may have split but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place,” the source said. The model and the comedian — seen here in April 2025 — split last month just five months after welcoming Scottie. Hewitt later shared on social media that she was looking for an assistant to help her with her baby.

She also shared that she had to work and make money, noting, “I’m doing it on my own, which is hard. ”“His main priority right now is making sure that Elsie and Scottie are looked after, so it’s utterly confusing to everyone who knows them why she would possibly post anything about him not supporting her,” they continued.

“Obviously, they have had personal disagreements and there has been a breakdown in the relationship but he is fully committed to being a good dad. ” A source also told us Davidson — who’s openly struggled with mental health issues — has been getting a lot of support from his comedian pals and is doing well amid his breakup from Hewitt.

But a source told Page Six that Davidson was paying for both his ex and daughter’s living expenses, including the rent and health insurance. Hewitt and Davidson are seen here in May 2025. Hewitt appears to be doing fine, sharing a glowing photo of herself at a park last week on Instagram.

“The support he’s gotten from people has been great. Everyone at the roast, his friends. He’s getting tons of support,” they said.looking healthy and happy while posing on a blanket at a park, sporting a stylish bright red dress and showing off her glowing skin. The model received plenty of praise in her comment section, one fan writing, “scottie’s mommy is a hottie.

” Davidson appeared to be solo in the pic obtained by DeuxMoi, as he pushed Scottie in a stroller. He's seen here feeding Scottie in December 2025. The model and the comedian — seen here in April 2025 — split last month just five months after welcoming Scottie.

Hewitt later shared on social media that she was looking for an assistant to help her with her baby. She also shared that she had to work and make money, noting,"I'm doing it on my own, which is hard.

"But a source told Page Six that Davidson was paying for both his ex and daughter's living expenses, including the rent and health insurance. Hewitt and Davidson are seen here in May 2025. Hewitt appears to be doing fine, sharing a glowing photo of herself at a park last week on Instagram.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movies TV Celebrity Children Pete Davidson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republican Turns on Pentagon Pete Over Vile D-Day SpeechThe defense secretary failed to read the room during a visit to an American military cemetery in Normandy.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Quash Relationship Rumours with London Date NightOlivia Attwood and Pete Wicks were spotted on a romantic date in London, dispelling speculation about issues in their relationship. The couple, who started dating earlier this year after Attwood's split from Bradley Dack, shared a kiss and enjoyed a cigarette break during their evening. This follows Attwood's cryptic social media post that hinted at uncertainty, but their public outing confirms their connection persists. The pair also recently discussed being excluded from a KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, adding a lighthearted layer to their narrative.

Read more »

Republicans Rage at Pentagon Pete Over ‘Repugnant’ Religion MoveThe self-declared “Secretary of War” has angered Mormons by declaring that the Defense Department no longer considers LDS a religion.

Read more »

Pentagon Pete Scrambles to Fix ‘Repugnant’ Religion MoveThe Department of Defense sparked a fiery religious debate.

Read more »