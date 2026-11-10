Pete Davidson Says Ex Elsie Hewitt “Crushed” This Part of Daughter Scottie’s First Halloween

Pete Davidson shared insight into his Halloween reunion with ex Elsie Hewitt, confirming she played an important role in their daughter Scottie’s Sopranos-themed costume.

knew he had to dress her up as the protagonist of his favorite TV show, Tony Soprano. As for theirAfter all, not only was Scottie outfitted in a bathrobe, gold watch and fake cigar plus slicked back hair to complete her Tony costume, but Davidson and Hewitt rounded out the Soprano clan as Paulie Walnuts and Christopher Moltisanti, respectively.guy,” Davidson revealed, “Before she was even born me and Elsie were like, ‘We gotta.

’ Because her hair’s gonna grow. She’s got the perfect Tony hair, because she has no hair. It’s the only year we could. ”star admitted Scottie “hated” dressing up as the head of the Soprano family, he’s still hoping to instill a love of the mafia show from an early age—without exposing Scottie to the bloodier aspects of the series.in the background so she gets used to Tony's voice,” Davidson revealed.

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“Because my sick head thinks, ‘Well, when she's older, she'll be like, “Oh. ’” It'll be familiar. ”But in the meantime, even though Scottie is years away from being able to tune into the drama of the DiMeo crime family, there’s nowhere that Davidson would rather report live from than at his daughter’s side.

In fact, Hewitt gave an up-close look at their night out on Oct. 31, which saw the pair parade Scottie around in afor Halloween inspiration, rocking Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie costumes at their Sprouse House party with Raising Cane’s and Crazy Mountain.characters. Culpo donned a Princess Fiona costume, while her husband rocked Shrek attire. But their kids and pup also joined in.

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Their daughterYou've got to hand it to the supermodel, who hosted her annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York City.star embodied some big Earth energy, dressing up as Mother Nature, while her kids joined in on the "chaos," wearing "volcano, thunderstorm, and tornado" costumes.

' Patrick Starr at Unruly's annual Halloween bash presented by Ch@mobile and powered by Fanvue, LISTED and White Rabbit at Gravitas Members Club.costume, combining the Oscar nominee with the viral short-spined Seattle-based raccoon Jimothy. Indicating not everybody got the look, he wrote on X, "that their ensembles were a result of, "When the halloween costume comes together 5 mins before leaving the house.

"Alabama Barker Meanwhile, Landon's sister flocked to Unruly's Halloween bash presented by Ch@mobile and powered by Fanvue, LISTED and White Rabbit dressed as a peacock.duo—with Storrie taking on CEO Michelle who is kidnapped by conspiracy theoriest Teddy who believes she's an alien.