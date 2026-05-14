Pete Davidson Recalls Childhood Trauma and Complex Family Dynamics

Comedian Pete Davidson opens up about a disturbing childhood memory involving his grandfather and discusses his strained family relationships.

Pete Davidson , the renowned comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, recently took a trip down memory lane during a private performance. In a video clip that surfaced via TMZ , the 32-year-old entertainer shared a particularly awkward and unsettling memory from his childhood.

At the tender age of eight, Davidson recounted an accidental encounter with the internet that led him to a graphic adult video. He described the content as featuring six elderly men in a sexual encounter, bizarrely set to the theme song of the classic television show Andy Griffith. The young Davidson admitted to watching the entire clip out of pure curiosity, wondering what was happening on the screen.

However, the innocence of childhood curiosity quickly collided with a harsh reality when his grandfather returned home from a Knights of Columbus outing and discovered the nature of the content being viewed. The tension escalated as the grandfather demanded to know what was on the screen. Davidson recalled trying to hide the activity, but the elder man was not fooled.

In a moment of high tension, the grandfather reportedly grabbed him by the neck and forced him to reveal the video. In a lapse of judgment or perhaps a strange instinct, Davidson admitted that he turned the volume up, allowing his grandfather to experience the full audiovisual assault of the Andy Griffith theme paired with the adult content. The reaction was immediate and violent; the grandfather punched the computer screen, shattering the device in a fit of rage.

The encounter ended with a stern warning that the incident was to remain a secret forever, creating a lasting, if strange, imprint on the young boy's psyche. This shocking revelation is just one piece of a larger, more complex family puzzle that Davidson has navigated throughout his life. The comedian was raised by a single mother following the tragic death of his father, Scott Davidson, who was a New York City firefighter lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11th.

This foundational loss has often colored his public persona and his comedic material. Furthermore, Davidson has spoken candidly about the duality of his relationships with his grandfathers. While he shares a loving and close bond with his paternal grandfather, Stephen Davidson—who even appeared in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island—his relationship with his maternal grandfather is fraught with bitterness.

In previous sets, Davidson has made serious allegations against his maternal grandfather, claiming that the man was abusive and old-school in a way that caused significant harm. He described him as a stereotypical Irish-Jewish figure with a harsh demeanor. Recently, the comedian revealed that this particular relative is suffering from emphysema, a chronic lung condition.

Rather than expressing sympathy, Davidson admitted to a sense of satisfaction regarding the man's declining health, stating his hope that the man suffers in his final days. This raw and often brutal honesty is a hallmark of Davidson's style, blending tragedy with dark humor. Amidst these family revelations, the actor is also facing personal upheavals, including rumors of a separation from his partner Elsie Hewitt, with whom he shares a young daughter named Scottie.

The contrast between the two grandfathers in his life serves as a poignant reflection of his upbringing. On one hand, he has the warmth and support of his father's side of the family, providing a semblance of stability.

On the other hand, the toxicity associated with his maternal grandfather represents a darker side of his personal history. By sharing these stories on stage, Davidson continues to process his trauma through the lens of comedy, transforming deeply painful or embarrassing memories into entertainment for his audience.

The incident with the computer serves as a metaphor for the sudden, often violent intrusions of adulthood into his childhood, mirrored by the loss of his father and the instability of his home life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pete Davidson Celebrity News Family Drama Stand-Up Comedy TMZ

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pete Davidson’s Shocks at Kevin Hart’s Roast With a Charlie Kirk JokePete Davidson shocked audiences with a controversial Charlie Kirk joke during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Read more »

Childhood Connection with Alabama Coach Driving Factor for Defensive Back TargetThree-star safety MJ Burnett spoke with Alabama on SI about where the Crimson Tide stand with him.

Read more »

Pete Davidson Dishes on Daughter Scottie’s Latest Milestones, Doing ‘Tummy Time’ and BabblingPete Davidson dished about his daughter Scottie’s latest milestones, revealing that she is doing ‘tummy time’ and more

Read more »

How bitter Ramones legal feud derailed Pete Davidson Netflix movie was finally settled -- and why battle may rage onToday's Video Headlines: 05/12/26

Read more »