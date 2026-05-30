Pete Davidson Praises Kim Kardashian as 'Superhuman' Years After Split

Pete Davidson lauds his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's acting talent, calling her 'superhuman' and reflecting on their past relationship.

Pete Davidson has praised his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian 's 'superhuman' talent nearly four years after their split. The 32-year-old comedian, who is navigating his recent breakup with Elsie Hewitt after welcoming their daughter last year, made the comments on Friday's episode of The Pete Davidson Show.

Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, previously dated the SKIMS founder, 45, from 2021 until their separation came to light in August 2022 after nine months together.

'Isn't it crazy Kim's good at acting? ' Davidson questioned his guest Nikki Glaser. 'I remember one day she was just like, I think I'm gonna be an actress. And I was like, F*** yeah.

' The star then applauded the reality star's acting skills after she appeared in shows such as American Horror Story and the Hulu series All's Fair. 'And then she's just good at it, and I was like, God, get the f*** out of here. She's so good at acting.

' Davidson and Kardashian crossed paths when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and the two shared their first kiss while portraying classic Disney characters during a sketch. The TV personality opened up about the kiss during an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast when she and the actor were still dating.

'When we kissed, I was just like, Hmm! It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super-crazy feeling.

' Kardashian continued, 'I was just like, Hmm, and then I was like, Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss. ' During the course of their relationship, the former couple had taken lavish trips together, and also made a glammed up appearance at the 2022 MET Gala in New York City.

However, news of their split was confirmed in August 2022 with a source telling People at the time, 'Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard.

' Kardashian has been focusing on her entertainment career in recent years and has appeared in projects such as Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023), American Horror Story: Delicate (2023) and All's Fair (2025). She has also taken on a role in the upcoming Netflix comedy film The Fifth Wheel alongside Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster and Jack Whitehall. Eva Longoria is directing the movie, although an official release date has yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kardashian has taken a big step when it comes to her entertainment career by adding another project under her belt. She will be one of the executive producers on an upcoming YA Netflix series titled Calabasas, Deadline reported. Kardashian is joining other executive producers on the project including Alexandra Milchan and Emma Roberts. Glaser, who stars alongside Kardashian in The Fifth Wheel, also praised her: 'She's amazing.

She's so smart. She does anything she wants to do. Especially if people are like, You can't do this. And for her to go into acting with all the public perception of her anyway, she knew she was gonna - everyone was gonna look for her to fail.

' Glaser further expressed that the mom-of-four 'exceeded my expectations. ' 'I already liked her, and she was just better than that,' she continued. Davidson also gushed, 'She's superhuman,' before adding what he had 'learned' from Kardashian.

'I learned from her that no matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can just still go do s***. ' In addition to her acting roles, Kardashian continues to expand her business empire with SKIMS. The relationship between Davidson and Kardashian, though brief, remains a topic of public fascination. Davidson's recent praise highlights a mutual respect that persists despite their separation.

The comedian's show, The Pete Davidson Show, provides a platform for such candid discussions, and this episode with Glaser offered a glimpse into his perspective on his famous ex. As both move forward in their careers and personal lives, their ability to speak positively about each other sets a mature example in the often contentious world of celebrity breakups





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