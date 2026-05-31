Pete Davidson Praises Ex Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills as 'Superhuman' in Candid Interview

In a recent episode of The Pete Davidson Show, comedian Pete Davidson lauded his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's remarkable transition into acting, calling her 'superhuman.' The discussion with Nikki Glaser highlighted Kardashian's success in projects like American Horror Story and All's Fair, and her ability to overcome public skepticism. Davidson also shared a personal lesson learned from Kardashian about maintaining authenticity amid media attention, reflecting on their relationship that began after a kiss during her SNL hosting stint in 2021.

Pete Davidson recently spoke highly of his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian 's acting abilities, calling her 'superhuman' nearly four years after their relationship ended. The comments were made on an episode of The Pete Davidson Show, where Davidson was interviewing comedian Nikki Glaser , who also works with Kardashian on the upcoming Netflix film The Fifth Wheel.

Davidson, 32, reflected on how Kardashian, now 45, transitioned from reality television to acting. He recalled a conversation where she told him she wanted to be an actress and admitted he was skeptical at first.

However, after seeing her performances in productions like American Horror Story and the Hulu series All's Fair, he was thoroughly impressed. Davidson expressed his astonishment, stating, 'She's so good at acting.

' Nikki Glaser, who has spent time with Kardashian on set, praised her intelligence and determination. Glaser noted that Kardashian excels at anything she sets her mind to, especially when faced with doubters. She added that Kardashian faced significant public skepticism when entering acting but managed to exceed all expectations. Glaser described her as 'amazing' and 'superhuman' in her capabilities.

Davidson agreed with this sentiment, sharing a personal lesson he learned from Kardashian: 'No matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can just still go do s***.

' This insight highlights Kardashian's ability to maintain focus despite media scrutiny. The two first met when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their romantic relationship began after they shared a kiss during a Disney-themed sketch on the show. Kardashian later discussed this moment on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, describing it as a 'stage kiss' that still gave her a 'little zing.

' She noted it had been a decade since she had kissed anyone new, making the experience notable. Their relationship lasted about nine months, becoming public in late 2021 and ending in August 2022. A source cited their demanding travel schedules as a contributing factor to the split. During their time together, they enjoyed luxurious trips and appeared as a couple at the 2022 MET Gala in New York City.

Since their breakup, both have moved on. Davidson welcomed a daughter with actress Elsie Hewitt last year, though the couple has since separated.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been expanding her entertainment portfolio beyond acting. She has appeared in projects such as Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023), American Horror Story: Delicate (2023), and the forthcoming All's Fair (2025). Most recently, she joined the cast of Netflix's The Fifth Wheel, a comedy film directed by Eva Longoria, alongside Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster, and Jack Whitehall.

Additionally, Kardashian has taken on a new role as an executive producer for an upcoming young adult Netflix series titled Calabasas, according to Deadline. This move marks another step in her evolution from reality TV star to multifaceted entertainment industry figure. Davidson's praise underscores the respect that remains between them, focusing on Kardashian's professional resilience and talent. The conversation on his show highlighted how she has defied early criticisms and continues to build a credible career in film and television.

Both individuals are now navigating different personal chapters while maintaining a positive view of their past connection





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