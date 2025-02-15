Pete Davidson Opens Up About Ariana Grande and the Humiliating Spotlight on His Dating Life

In a recent interview, Pete Davidson shared his feelings about his relationship with Ariana Grande and the intense media attention his love life has received. He described the experience as 'humiliating and upsetting,' revealing that he was 'harassed for like five years' due to his high-profile romances.

Pete Davidson recently offered a rare glimpse into his current relationship with his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, while reflecting on his highly publicized dating history. Although the former couple ended their four-month engagement in October 2018, Grande, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Wicked,' still holds a place in Davidson's life.

'When we see each other — which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles — it’s all love,' Davidson shared.The 31-year-old comedian acknowledged having 'some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women,' and stated that when those relationships concluded, it's been 'cool.' While Davidson maintains generally positive terms with his previous partners, he described the intense scrutiny surrounding his love life as 'humiliating and upsetting.' 'But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell,' he confessed.The 'Bupkis' star's romantic escapades even inspired the acronym 'BDE' — which stands for 'big d--- energy' — and while internet users quickly adopted the term, Davidson revealed he never truly liked it. 'I’m a very sensitive person, and it’s humiliating to see a picture of yourself eating a sandwich in a pink T-shirt with the headline 'This is what BDE is,' he explained. 'You want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.





