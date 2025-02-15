Pete Davidson on Ariana Grande, 'BDE' and the Hellish Scrutiny of His Love Life

Comedian Pete Davidson discusses his current relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, the impact of 'BDE' on his life, and the relentless media attention surrounding his dating history.

Pete Davidson offered a rare glimpse into his current relationship with his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande as he reflected on his highly publicized dating life. Although the former couple ended their four-month engagement in October 2018, the 'Wicked' star, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance, still holds a special place in Davidson's heart.

\'When we see each other — which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles — it’s all love,' Davidson told 'I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women,' the 31-year-old continued, 'and when it’s ended it’s been cool.' But while Davidson generally maintains good terms with his previous partners, he described the intense scrutiny of his love life as 'humiliating and upsetting.' \'But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell,' he revealed. The 'Bupkis' star's romantic activities even inspired the acronym 'BDE' — which stands for 'big d--- energy' — and while internet users quickly adopted the term, Davidson admitted he never cared for it. 'I'm a very sensitive person,' he explained, 'and it’s humiliating to see a picture of yourself eating a sandwich in a pink T-shirt with the headline 'This is what BDE is.' You want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PETE DAVIDSON ARIANA GRANDE BUPKIS SNL RELATIONSHIP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pete Davidson Hopes Ex Ariana Grande Wins an Oscar for Wicked‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Pete Davidson shared a rare glimpse into his relationship with ex Ariana Grande as she celebrates her Oscars noms

Read more »

I Want What They Have: Gabby Windey and Robby HoffmanWindey and Hoffman are kind of the Pete and Ariana of the 2025-era queer world (back when Pete Davidson had tattoos and “Wicked” was but a twinkle in Ariana’s eye).

Read more »

Pete Davidson Asked Lorne Michaels to Fire Him After His First Year on ‘SNL’The stand-up comedian left the show in 2022 after spending eight seasons as a cast member.

Read more »

Pete Davidson Reveals He Begged to Be Fired From SNL in His Early DaysComedian Pete Davidson opens up about his initial struggles on Saturday Night Live, admitting that he felt like he didn't belong and even asked to be fired after his first year.

Read more »

Pete Davidson Reveals He Wanted to Be Fired From SNL in His First YearPete Davidson shared his experience as a young cast member on SNL, admitting he begged to be fired in his first year due to feeling overwhelmed and out of place. Lorne Michaels gave him tough love, telling him it takes time to adjust, and Davidson eventually thrived on the show.

Read more »

Pete Davidson and Dav Pilkey on 'Dog Man'The playful anarchy of author-illustrator Dav Pilkey's bestselling 'Dog Man' series, about a hero cop who is part-man, part-police dog, is now on screen in a new animated film, with comedian Pete Davidson playing Dog Man's arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat.

Read more »