Pete Davidson Joke on Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Calls Kanye West a 'Gay Nazi'

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk died on September 10, 2025, after being fatally shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Shortly after his death, comedian Pete Davidson made light of the assassination at a comedy show and also made a controversial joke about former rival Kanye West.

NEWS TEXT: Have YOU got a story? Email Pete Davidson made a controversial joke about Charlie Kirk 's assassination as he also called former rival Kanye West a 'gay Nazi'.

Conservative commentator Kirk died aged 31 on September 10, 2025 after being fatally shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The 32-year-old comedian made light of the assassination as he performed at The Roast of Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night which was livestreamed on Netflix.

He was poking fun at fellow performer Tony Hinchcliffe when he made the disgusting joke as he said: 'Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.

'Oh, you don’t know me? Kill Tony. Please someone f***ing kill Tony.

' At the time of his passing, Kirk's organization Turning Point USA released a statement which read: 'It’s with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven. ' Pete Davidson made a controversial joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination as he also called former rival Kanye West a 'gay Nazi'.

Conservative commentator Kirk died aged 31 on September 10, 2025 after being fatally shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk is survived by wife Erika Kirk and their two children, a daughter and son born in 2022 and 2024, respectively





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