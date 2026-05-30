Pete Davidson Hails Ex Kim Kardashian as Superhuman for Her Acting Talent

Nearly four years after their split, Pete Davidson praised Kim Kardashian's acting abilities, calling her superhuman and revealing he learned from her resilience. Davidson, who recently broke up with Elsie Hewitt, shared his admiration on his show with guest Nikki Glaser.

Pete Davidson , the 32-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star, has publicly praised his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian , calling her acting skills superhuman nearly four years after their relationship ended.

The comments were made during a recent episode of The Pete Davidson Show, where Davidson spoke with guest Nikki Glaser about Kardashian's transition from reality TV to acting. Davidson, who is currently navigating a recent breakup with Elsie Hewitt after welcoming their daughter last year, reflected on his time with the 45-year-old SKIMS founder, whom he dated from late 2021 until their split in August 2022.

The pair had been together for nine months, and their separation was attributed to conflicting schedules. During the conversation, Davidson expressed amazement at Kardashian's ability to excel in acting, a field she ventured into after years of being a reality star. He recalled that one day she said she thought she was going to be an actress, and he was supportive.

He then applauded her performances in shows such as American Horror Story and the Hulu series Alls Fair, noting that she is just good at it and that he was impressed. Glaser, who is set to star alongside Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, echoed Davidsons sentiments. She described Kardashian as amazing and smart, noting that she does anything she wants to do, especially when people doubt her.

Glaser added that Kardashian exceeded her expectations, saying she already liked her but she was even better. Davidson also shared a valuable lesson he learned from his former girlfriend. He said he learned from her that no matter what is going on in the news, you are still you and you can just still go do stuff. The couple first met when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

They shared their first kiss during a sketch in which they portrayed classic Disney characters. Kardashian later recalled the kiss on a podcast, describing it as a little zing, though she admitted she had not kissed anyone else in 10 years, so she was unsure if it was anything more than a stage kiss. Despite the split, which sources attributed to their busy schedules, both have moved on professionally.

Kardashian has been focusing on her entertainment career, starring in films like Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and American Horror Story: Delicate, as well as executive producing a new YA Netflix series called Calabasas. Meanwhile, Davidson continues his talk show and comedy career. The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria, also features Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster, and Jack Whitehall. An official release date has not been announced.

Kardashian's recent projects show her determination to succeed in acting, a field where she faced skepticism. Davidson's praise highlights the respect he maintains for her, even years after their romance ended. The public admiration comes as a surprise to some fans, given the couple's high-profile split.

However, Davidson's comments suggest a mature perspective on their past relationship, focusing on Kardashian's talents rather than any lingering feelings. As both navigate their separate lives, this exchange offers a glimpse into the lasting impact of their time together.

In addition, Davidson's show continues to feature celebrity guests and personal anecdotes, providing a platform for candid discussions about relationships and careers. Kardashian, meanwhile, has been expanding her acting portfolio, taking on roles that challenge public perception. Her involvement in Calabasas as an executive producer indicates a strategic move behind the scenes, leveraging her experience from SKIMS and her reality show background. The series is expected to appeal to a younger audience, blending drama with real-life inspirations.

Fans eagerly await the release of The Fifth Wheel, which promises to be a comedic ensemble piece. Overall, Davidson's comments reflect a positive post-breakup dynamic, showing that exes can appreciate each other's successes without animosity





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