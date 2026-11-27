Pete Davidson and ex Elsie Hewitt proved they are nailing co-parenting as Hewitt shared a cute glimpse into their Thanksgiving reunion alongside daughter Scottie, 11 months.

“OK, we're driving through Jersey right now, and it smells so bad,” Hewitt told the camera in a Nov. 27as she covered her face with a red scarf.

She then turned to Davidson in the driver’s seat, asking him, “What did you have to say? ” To which he playfully responded, “You asked me if I farted. And I said, ‘No.’ And I know it’s not me because I don’t like it. ” The two burst out into a fit of laughter before Hewitt shut off the camera, captioning the video of the duo, “Coparenting.

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” But their adventures were far from over that night as she also shared a look at her Christmas tree, which appeared to have sound activated lights. , with the caption, “See what I did there,” the 30-year-old showed off her singing skills, doing her best version of the famous riff fromShe then panned the video to Davidson who quipped, “Go off, queen,” as Hewitt urged him to try lighting the tree with his own voice.