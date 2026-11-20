Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Sarah Jane Nader, the younger sister of Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, after his split from Elsie Hewitt, with whom he shares daughter Scottie.

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Sarah Jane Nader, the younger sister of Sports Illustrated cover star Brooks Nader. The 33-year-old actor and Sarah Jane, 24, were first spotted together in August and recently seen again in New York City in photos obtained by Deuxmoi.

Davidson and Nader were also seen attending a screening at an AMC movie theater in the East Village of Manhattan. Footage obtained by Deux Moi on Monday, August 3, captures Davidson walking across the street toward a parked vehicle with Sarah Jane by his side in Brooklyn. The pair were first identified together during a casual evening in New York City in August.

Also read Pete Davidson dating Sarah Jane Nader, sister of Brooks Nader

This sighting confirms ongoing rumors that began when they were initially spotted on a night out earlier in the year. Davidson's new connection follows his separation from model Elsie Hewitt, 30, with whom he shares a daughter. The former Saturday Night Live star and Hewitt welcomed daughter Scottie on December 12, 2025. The exes had a whirlwind romance, making their first red carpet appearance in May 2025 and splitting one year later.

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Hewitt and Davidson kept their romance relatively private before their breakup. Us Weekly confirmed they were dating after multiple sightings in March 2025. Prior to this confirmation, Hewitt had hinted at her romantic status, stating she simply wanted someone who understood her needs. The relationship progressed quickly, with both announcing in March 2025 that they were expecting their first child together.

Ahead of the tot's first birthday, the exes demonstrated their co-parenting skills as they dressed up in a Sopranos-themed costume. Hewitt shared Instagram photos of the parents doting on their little one, who was adorably dressed as Tony Soprano while sitting in a wagon.

'Smells like Halloween,' she captioned. The 11-month-old little one, whose face they keep private, wore a bathrobe, gold watch and even held a toy cigar in one snapshot. Hewitt claimed she was caring for Scottie 'on my own' amid reports that she and Davidson had split following their whirlwind romance.

Davidson Shares Daughter With Hewitt

'I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,' she said on TikTok at the time. A source said of the new mother: 'Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born.

' The source added: 'It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money. ' Davidson and Hewitt addressed their split with a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to cooperative co-parenting. They stated they are fully committed to working together to provide love and stability for their daughter, whose well-being remains their top priority.

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A source close to the former couple noted that they were two people who did not yet know each other well when they started, adding the pressure of raising a baby. Despite these challenges, communication has improved as they navigate their new roles as co-parents. Davidson has made significant adjustments to his professional schedule to ensure he is present for their daughter.

Exes Focus On Co-Parenting

Sources report that he has been making accommodations to prioritize parenting duties, showing a dedication to being involved in Scottie's daily life. While Davidson and Hewitt are going their own ways personally, they continue to root for each other in their individual endeavors. The exes' daughter was named after Davidson's late father Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

While on the This Past Weekend podcast in September 2025, the entertainer reflected on becoming sober before welcoming his first child. He said: 'Thank God that I'm sober. I wish I had more time of sobriety 'cause it's only been like a year and change, but I'm very grateful that it happened now and with Elsie.

' Months before his daughter was born, he explained: 'In other relationships or when I was, you know - I was a drug addict and very mentally deranged, but that was my goal: I need to have a kid. I need to get married.

New Outings With Nader

' Davidson's dedication to family stability stands in contrast to the speculation surrounding his new outings with Sarah Jane Nader. The sighting occurs against the backdrop of his recent separation from Hewitt, suggesting he is navigating his personal life with discretion while focusing on his immediate circle in New York.