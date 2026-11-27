Pete Davidson reflects on fatherhood and honors his late father Scott as he celebrates his first Christmas with daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson born December 12.

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is preparing to mark his first holiday season as a father following the birth of his daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The arrival of the infant girl, who was born on December 12, 2025, has fundamentally altered Davidson's outlook on his career and personal life. He now prioritizes quality time with his child over professional validation or public opinion.

The Arrival of Scottie Rose Davidson

Elsie Hewitt announced the birth of their daughter via an Instagram post on Thursday, December 18. She shared a message stating, "Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025. Scottie rose hewitt davidson," accompanied by a heart emoji. The timing of the announcement placed the infant's arrival just one week before the Christmas holiday, setting the stage for Davidson's first experience with the festive season in his new role as a dad.

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Honoring Late Father Scott Davidson

The couple named their daughter Scottie in tribute to Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, who served as a firefighter. Scott Davidson died during the line of duty during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Pete Davidson has spoken openly about wanting his daughter to inherit the comforting and familiar presence his father possessed. He described this trait as having a face that immediately makes people feel at ease, as if they have met the person before.

Shift in Career and Personal Perspective

In a September profile, Davidson revealed how becoming a parent changed his professional motivations. He previously lived or died based on business success and what people thought of him. Seeing his daughter for the first time made him realize that none of that validation mattered. He now views his work as just a job and appreciates having more time at home. Davidson admitted that the biggest gift of fatherhood is that nothing else matters as intensely as his child.

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Coparenting and Family Dynamics

Although Davidson and Hewitt have split, they continue to co-parent their daughter effectively. The pair reunited last month to celebrate Scottie's first Halloween. Hewitt recently shared on Instagram that the family dances to Olivia Dean every day. She noted that Scottie crawled for the first time while listening to a song, highlighting the everyday joys of their new family dynamic. Davidson also helped Hewitt secure tickets for an event, demonstrating their cooperative relationship.

Hopes for Scottie's Future

Davidson hopes that his daughter will inherit a specific sense of humor and a comforting demeanor. He expects her to be funny, acknowledging the comedic influence in his own life. He also noted that Elsie Hewitt is super beautiful, so he knows Scottie will be pretty as well. His primary hope is for her to have the kind of face that puts others at ease, a quality he associates directly with his late father. This reflects his broader shift toward valuing personal connection and family over public acclaim.