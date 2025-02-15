Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Dating Scrutiny: 'Harassed' for Five Years

Pete Davidson, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star, opens up about the relentless criticism he's faced for his relationships with high-profile women. He claims the scrutiny is due to his appearance and has made his life 'a living hell.' Davidson expresses his desire for fans to focus on his work rather than his personal life.

Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson is speaking out against the relentless criticism he's faced regarding his dating history with high-profile women. The 31-year-old comedian told Page Six that he's been 'harassed' for five years about his past relationships, attributing the scrutiny to his appearance. 'Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood ,' Davidson explained. 'Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy, Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me.

I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.' Davidson described the constant attention on his love life as 'pretty humiliating and upsetting,' adding that he wishes fans would focus on his work rather than his personal relationships. 'It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work,' he lamented. Davidson rose to fame after landing an audition through 'SNL' alum Bill Hader and joined the cast at the age of 20 in 2014. He left the show in 2022. The Staten Island native acknowledged that his youthful tenure on 'SNL' was overshadowed by his high-profile relationships. 'All that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,' he remarked. Davidson has been linked to several celebrity women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kim Kardashian. His relationship with Kardashian,which began after she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in October 2021, was particularly high-profile and lasted for nine months before ending in August 2022. Kardashian, in turn, has defended Davidson, stating that he has the 'best heart' and that people have a misconception about him based on his dating history. Davidson's recent dating life has also included rumored relationships with model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Chase Sui Wonders. Notably, he was recently spotted without his tattoo dedicated to Kardashian, suggesting a clean break from the past. Davidson's candid remarks shed light on the pressures and scrutiny that come with being a public figure, particularly in Hollywood where personal lives often become fodder for media attention





