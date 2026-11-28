The former couple spent the holiday together as they continue to co-parent their 11-month-old daughter, Scottie.

The former couple made light of a smelly situation as they celebrated Thanksgiving together alongside their 11-month-old daughter, Scottie. In a video shared via Hewitt’s TikTok account, the cordial duo jokingly argued over what was causing a foul smell during their car ride.

In a video shared via Hewitt’s TikTok, the cordial couple argued about the cause of a foul smell during a car ride.

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“We’re driving through Jersey right now, and it smells so bad,” Hewitt, 30, said to the camera, while covering her nose in the video, which was captioned “coparenting😤. ” She then panned to Davidson, 33, and asked, “What did you have to say? ” to which he replied, “You asked me if I farted. And I said, ‘No.’ And I know it’s not me because I don’t like it.