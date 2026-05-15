Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split After Five Months of Marriage

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have called it quits on their whirlwind relationship five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie. The comedian's busy schedule was cited as a factor in their breakup, and they are focusing on co-parenting and finding the best solution for their daughter.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie. The comedian's busy schedule was cited as a factor in their breakup.

The duo is focusing on co-parenting and finding the best solution for their daughter. Another insider claimed that Davidson began offloading his real estate portfolio to free up funds for child support payments. The tired new mom shared candid moments on social media, admitting she felt like a 'zombie' after wrangling her daughter down for a nap. In public, Davidson has painted a rosy portrait of his household, but friends are not surprised by the relationship issues





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Pete Davidson Elsie Hewitt Split Busy Schedule Real Estate Portfolio Child Support Payments

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