Read about the relationship between Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt, their breakup, and the challenges faced by McEwenie. Also, learn about the financial support Pete provides and the recent death investigation involving Claude Lemieux and his son. The text is rephrased in English to be at least 2500 characters and consist of three paragraphs. Each topic is limited to five keywords. The keywords for McEwenie are: 'Single', ' Parent', 'Overwhelmed', 'TikTok', 'Financial Support'. You can add the keywords 'Pete', 'Elsie', 'Davidson', 'Hewitt', 'Relationship', 'Breakup', 'Claude Lemieux', 'Death' for the remaining topics, ensuring not to exceed five keywords for performance reasons. (Topic added for detail.)

Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt kept their relationship relatively low-key before their 2026 breakup. They were confirmed to be dating by Us Weekly in March 2025 after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

After their breakup, Davidson pulled out of their plans for the future, and Hewitt faced challenges as a single parent. Pete has been very present in their daughter's life and financially supports both of them. Their separation is likely final, with no reconciliation in sight. Elsie's TikTok video showed her overwhelmed with parenting and work responsibilities, highlighting the challenges faced by single parents.

Meanwhile, Pete has been praised for his involvement in his daughter's life despite the divorce. He shoulders all the financial costs, including rent and health insurance. An insider explains, 'He feels that's just not the reality of the situation. He has also been financially supporting both of them.

' Claude Lemieux Was Found Dead by His Son in Furniture Store Warehous





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Pete Davidson Elsie Hewitt Relationship Breakup Claude Lemieux Death

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