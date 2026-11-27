Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt post playful TikTok videos from Thanksgiving, showcasing their co-parenting dynamic with daughter Scottie Rose months after their split.

Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt have resurfaced in the public eye with a series of lighthearted social media posts, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Scottie Rose. The former couple recently shared videos from their Thanksgiving holiday outing in New Jersey, offering fans a glimpse into their current dynamic as parents following their separation. These digital updates highlight a continued friendship and collaborative approach to raising their child, marking a peaceful transition since their breakup.

The Co-Parenting Dynamic and TikTok Videos

Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt posted a TikTok clip that captures a humorous moment during a car ride through New Jersey. In the video, Anne Hewitt points her camera at Pete Davidson while the comedian drives, initiating a playful argument about a foul smell in the vehicle. The interaction reveals a comfortable and joking relationship between the two parents as they navigate shared experiences.

Also read Pete Davidson Celebrates First Christmas as Father to Baby Scottie

During the exchange, Anne Hewitt asks Pete Davidson directly if he is the source of the odor. Pete Davidson denies responsibility, stating that he knows the smell is not his because he does not like it either. The comedian continues to drive while laughing with Anne Hewitt about the situation. She captions the clip with the word coparenting to emphasize that the outing is centered on spending quality time together as parents.

The posts arrive during a period where Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt are navigating life as separated parents. Their recent videos show the pair sharing laughter while they spend time with their daughter, Scottie Rose. These moments suggest that despite their romantic relationship ending, they maintain a supportive and fun environment for their child.

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Background of the Relationship and Separation

Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt have a documented history of public romance and family planning. Scottie Rose was born in December 2025. The couple began dating publicly in March of that year. They announced they were expecting a child several months after they started their relationship. Their union was marked by significant media attention and public interest in their growing family.

The couple separated in May 2026. The separation marked a shift in their public narrative from a couple to co-parents. Pete Davidson has previously spoken positively about fatherhood. He has described the experience of being a parent as exhausting but ultimately rewarding. He has also publicly praised Anne Hewitt as a fantastic mother, acknowledging her dedication to their daughter.

Statements on Well-being and Future Commitments

In July, Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt confirmed that they had reached a co-parenting agreement. This legal and emotional framework was designed to ensure stability for their child. They released a joint statement addressing their plans for the future. The statement emphasized that the well-being of their daughter remains their top priority.

The former couple stated they were committed to working together. They promised to give their daughter love from both parents despite living separately. This commitment is reflected in their recent social media activity. The posts serve as a public affirmation of their agreed-upon co-parenting arrangements.

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Recent Family Gatherings and Holiday Plans

The Thanksgiving outing follows another family moment in October. Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt reportedly spent Halloween together with their daughter. These consecutive holiday gatherings indicate a consistent effort to maintain family traditions. The couple continues to prioritize shared family time during major holidays.

Another video shared by Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt features a Christmas tree with lights that respond to sound. Anne Hewitt tries to make the decorations shine brighter by singing louder. Pete Davidson encourages her, and the two begin harmonizing. The video ends with both parents laughing together. This scene highlights the joy and harmony they bring to their daughter's life.

Pete Davidson and Anne Hewitt continue to share their co-parenting journey with the public. Their recent videos from Thanksgiving and other holidays provide a positive look at their relationship as parents. The focus remains on Scottie Rose and her happiness. The couple demonstrates that they can work together effectively for their child's benefit.