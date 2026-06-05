Pete Crow-Armstrong Walks Off A's to Cap Wild Wrigley Comeback

All signs were pointing toward the Chicago Cubs slipping deeper into despair on Thursday night. Down three runs to the Athletics in the 9th and on the verge of

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong reacts after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn ImagesDown three runs to the Athletics in the 9th and on the verge of suffering a third straight sweep at Wrigley Field, something had to give. In true Cubs fashion, it was the offensive breakthrough they were waiting for. Try four runs — three of them with two outs — and a perhaps unfathomable comeback that ended in a Pete Crow-Armstrong walk-off bloop single. What Just Happened?

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images Just as it was in the first two games of the series, the Cubs needed hitters to come through in high-leverage situations.

They went a combined 3-for-18 with RISP in the two losses. Thursday, they went 6-for-10. And that changed everything. Ian Happ's two-run home run in the 7th to cut the lead to three was just a precursor to how the rest of the night was going to go.

Happ came through again in the 9th with a double that drove in Michael Busch's leadoff two-bagger. Nico Hoerner's single moved Happ to third. He was caught stealing second to leave the Cubs without an out to wager, but that didn't matter to Moises Ballesteros, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson and ultimately, Crow-Armstrong. The Cubs finally showed signs of the contagious hitting that makes them elite.

It came all at once, as if something clicked within them collectively. If everything that happened before that moment lights the fire within them the rest of the way, so be it. Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hits a two-run home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn ImagesCrow-Armstrong lost what looked to be a routine fly ball in the Wrigley floodlights, staring in the sky with his arms shrugged at his sides as the ball landed some 10 feet behind him. Langeliers turned on the jets and slid home safely to beat Dansby Swanson's off-the-mark throw home.

The runs were charged to Shota Imanaga and Crow-Armstrong's defensive statistics thus did not take a hit, but it was a moment that clearly rattled him. It didn't rattle him enough, though, because he came up to bat the very next half-inning and smoked a 110-mph solo home run into right for his 9th of the season and the 50th of his career.

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga throws a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn ImagesHe's lowered the fly ball rate in 2026 , but the home run ball has been an issue as of late – he allowed three in each of his last two starts and 10 total in May.

Imanaga had the extra challenge of facing an Athletics lineup that includes sluggers like Langeliers and Nick Kurtz, who can really destroy a ball when they want to. Langeliers didn't exactly destroy the ball in the 4th inning, but he got just enough of it to put it in the basket and give the Athletics the lead. The A's designated hitter's second home run was flukier and probably wouldn't have happened on most nights.

But Imanaga unraveled after that, allowing a pair of solo shots to Tyler Soderstrom and Jonah Heim before exiting in the 7th. He finished with a line of six earned runs on six hits over six innings of work. His ERA sat at 2.32 through his first nine starts. Over his last four starts, he owns an 10.80 ERA, raising his season ERA to 4.74.

Imanaga's ERA now sits at 4.74 on the season after 13 starts. It's a pretty steep decline from how he began his season, and how he'll adjust ahead of the trade deadline is certainly something to monitor. I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism.

As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars.

I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar , find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.





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